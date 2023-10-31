Exclusive: A better Bobbie? Capriotti's offers new ingredients for the first time today

Talk about a Halloween surprise.

During an interview with Delaware Online/The News Journal, Capriotti's CEO Ashley Morris exclusively previewed a major addition to its legendary flagship sandwich by saying, "We've been thinking: 'How can we make The Bobbie even better?'"

Their answer: offer sides of mashed red potatoes and gravy for the first time, allowing customers to super size their Thanksgiving-on-a-roll experience.

From Delaware to Hawaii, all 159 Capriotti's locations across the country will begin selling the sides starting Oct. 31, allowing you to spread mashed potatoes in the sandwich and then dip the modified Bobbie in a cup of house-made gravy.

The Bobbie from Capriotti's on Union Street in Wilmington, where the sandwich was first introduced in 1976.

Prices vary by location. Nap not included.

The sandwich, which got its start in 1976 at the first Capriotti's location on Union Street in Wilmington's Little Italy, has been made the same way for nearly 50 years.

Both white and dark meats from hand-picked, slow roasted Butterball turkeys are stuffed in a fresh roll alongside house-made stuffing, cranberry sauce and mayonnaise.

A Capriotti's promotional image touts a side of gravy available with The Bobbie sandwich for the first time. Sides of mashed red potatoes are also now on the menu. Both will be offered through mid-January.

It's a sandwich that dates back to the day-after-Thanksgiving family gatherings of Capriotti's founders Lois and Alan Margolet. (Their Aunt Bobbie made it, hence the name.)

But for the first time, the Bobbie will get a short-lived makeover ― if you want it.

"We want to let customers curate the experience," Morris says of the promotion, which will run through Jan. 15.

While the sandwich was originally served only cold, a hot version was officially released in 2020, making it an especially good fit to be paired with hot mashed potatoes and gravy. (Previously, the hot Bobbie was a secret menu item for a few years prior.)

The Capriotti's Bobbie, which got its start on Union Street in Wilmington in 1976, is now available in 27 states from Delaware to Hawaii.

Capriotti's, which has 17 locations across the First State, expanded outside of Delaware for the first time in 1993 with a storefront in Las Vegas, sparking its march toward growth, now touting franchises in 27 states.

At all Capriotti's locations, the process to make a Bobbie actually begins the night before they are sold.

At around 6 p.m., anywhere from four to 10 25-pound frozen turkeys are placed onto large pans and slid into a pizza oven. They are then slow-cooked overnight for 14 hours with employees coming in early the next morning to pull the turkey by hand.

Wawa's Hot Turkey Gobbler differs from the Capriotti's Bobbie by using hot turkey and gravy instead of cold turkey and mayonnaise.

If you decide to try a hot Capriotti's Bobbie with gravy and mashed potatoes, you can now do a blind taste test to compare the sub with its most famous wannabe: Wawa's Hot Turkey Gobbler sandwich.

First launched in 2008, the seasonal Gobbler is now in Wawa stores with hot turkey in gravy, stuffing and cranberry sauce combined on a roll. Customers can now also order a mashed potatoes version, which piles the smothered hot turkey and mashed potatoes into the roll.

Again, nap not included.

