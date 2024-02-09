EXCLUSIVE: Ashley Tisdale Launches Home Brand With HomeThreads

MILAN — Actress, singer, businesswoman and interior designer Ashley Tisdale has settled into the world of home. Direct-to-consumer platform HomeThreads has partnered with Tisdale for an easy chic collection of furniture, lighting and decor, the company told WWD on Friday.

Their first collaboration, the Haven Collection by Frenshe Interiors x HomeThreads is on sale exclusively on homethreads.com, making Tisdale’s aesthetic available beyond her clients and family.

More from WWD

Tisdale, launched Frenshe (pronounced french-ee, a play on her married name, French), a lifestyle blog dedicated to sharing her passion for interior design and holistic well-being in 2020. She launched an interior design business also in 2020 and in 2022 joined forces with Target and incubator Maesa to launch her wellness line, Being Frenshe. After working with various interior designers, she began working on projects for clients with her father Michael Tisdale, who owns a Los Angeles-based construction firm, she said on Instagram.

The Haven Collection curated by Ashley Tisdale and her interior design firm Frenshe Interiors.

The pieces reflect Tisdale’s design aesthetic, characterized by a calming neutral, color scheme. The launch video shows her in and around a contemporary home. The collection is priced mid-to higher end: Haven Dill Dining Chair Set of two Bauhaus-style dining chairs, crafted from teak wood are priced at about $945 while the Haven Sage Sofa in dark olive and burnt orange olive is priced at about $5,237 and was handcrafted in Mexico by artisans, HomeThreads said.

HomeThreads chief executive officer Antoine Grant told WWD the company was drawn to Tisdale for her unique style and fresh vision.

“Partnering with Ashley, a visionary in home design, is refreshing and inspiring. Our shared perspective makes this collaboration a seamless experience where every aspect of the collection expands our shared goals,” Grant said, adding that they both share a commitment to eco-friendly craftsmanship.

The Haven Collection uses reclaimed wood and features handcrafted and hand-finished pieces. It is also designed for durability and easy maintenance. The collection consists of 67 pieces fit for the living room, kitchen and dining, bedroom, outdoor and more.

Frenshe Interiors Haven Hill Dining Chair sold exclusively on HomeThreads.

The collection will be featured at the Kitchen, Bath Industry Show within its Luxury Lounge space, Feb. 27 to 29 in Las Vegas, where HomeThreads will be featured as a sponsor and host of a panel talk on “The Comfort of Nostalgia: Creating Spaces You Love With Timeless Design.”

The panel will be moderated by Amanda Lauren and feature American interior designer Alison Victoria and Orie Prince, an architectural and interior designers influenced by feng shui and human psychology.

Grant bought HomeThreads independently in May with the intention of transforming it into a technology-driven brand with high-quality home furnishings and first-class service.

HomeThreads has a mix of domestic and foreign brands such as Italian bedding, bath and leisure wear firm Frette, Ralph Lauren Home and U.S. design-forward and heritage brands based in the furniture heartlands of North Carolina, like Caracole and Bernhardt. Founded by Brad Bruckner and Neil Marcus, HomeThreads is run out of White Plains, N.Y., and Boca Raton, Fla.

The second curated collection of Haven by Frenshe Interiors is scheduled to launch in spring 2024 and made to order pieces will launch in early fall 2024.

Antoine Grant