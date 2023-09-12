Exclusive: Aman New York Is Opening Its Private Residences for Overnight Stays. Here’s a Look Inside.

The hyper-luxury vacation rental market now meets a five-star hotel at the corner of New York’s Fifth Avenue and 57th Street. At Aman New York, two of its ultra-swanky private residences are now available for short-term and extended stays, and Robb Report got an exclusive peek inside.

Aman New York, which made its debut last summer inside Manhattan’s historic Crown Building, is offering the opportunity to reserve either a one- or three-bedroom apartment from its collection, and the kicker is that you can stay as long as you like. In addition to its 83 hotel suites, the Midtown property contains 22 fully-serviced Aman Residences, all designed by Belgian architect-designer Jean-Michel Gathy. Only two of the private residences are currently available to reserve, but additional apartments are slated to be released in 2024.

Aman New York is welcoming guests to reserve its private residences for short-term and extended stays.

“The introduction of Homes at Aman New York is the next phase of the evolution of our flagship destination in the West,” Vlad Doronin, chairman and CEO of Aman, tells Robb Report. “By offering our guests a new accommodation type, which are from within our 22 private branded residences, we have elevated the experience to another level for those traveling in larger groups, staying with us for longer, or who are seeking the utmost privacy. Aman New York Homes represent the most complete experience of the Aman lifestyle in the heart of Manhattan.”

The way it works is pretty simple. Owners of the 22 private residences can enter their residence into Aman New York’s rental program, and guests can book the property for however long they need. The private residences on offer are located between floors 15 and 30, above the hotel suites, and are accessed via dedicated elevators.

Guests can reserve either a one-bedroom apartment or a three-bedroom residence.

Those who opt for the 1,150-square-foot, one-bedroom apartment will find floor-to-ceiling windows with cityscape views. And for those who need more room to roam, the three-bedroom spread clocks in at 3,710 square feet and overlooks Central Park. Both residences have open-plan living and dining areas accompanied by fully equipped kitchens, laundry facilities, and working fireplaces. They’re also decked out with blackened steel accents, tons of bespoke millwork, and sumptuous swaths of neutral-colored fabrics that align with Aman’s serene, contemporary aesthetic.

Of course, guests will be getting way more out of their stay than just a cashmere-blanketed nest to rest their heads in the heart of Midtown Manhattan. Perks include a personal butler and a complimentary house car for chauffeured drop-offs, plus access to the three-floor Aman Spa and the hotel’s two signature restaurants.

Of course, all this at one of the world’s most exclusive hotel and residence developments does not come cheap: the three-bedroom residence starts at $30,000 per night.

