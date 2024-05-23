EWTF kicks off ‘Summer Safety and Fan Drive’ campaign

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Extreme Weather Task Force (EWTF) kicked off its annual ‘Summer Safety and Fan Drive’ campaign on Thursday, May 23 in anticipation of El Paso’s first 100-degree day.

Comprised of 25 agencies, the EWTF’s mission is to educate the community on the dangers related to heat and how the public can prevent heat-related illnesses and fatalities.

Anyone is susceptible to a heat-related illness but there are groups that are at greater risk.

Yvonne Lugo, director of the Area Agency on Aging says people should utilize the ‘buddy system’ which is as simple as calling or checking on someone who is considered vulnerable during the summer months.

Greater risk groups include infants and young children, people older than 65, people with a mental illness, and someone who is physically ill.

Lugo said it’s especially important to check on the elderly, she said: “Sometimes they’re having to choose between paying medications and purchasing groceries, sometimes their utility bills. And so, we find often that we see that older adults choose not to turn on the AC. However, older adults are also dealing with differences and changes in their body temperature.”

Lugo said what might be hot to others could feel normal to older people, but the dangers remain.

“It’s all of us together. We have to use the buddy system. We need to check on one another, remind one another. I think that when we were younger, we think we’re invincible. We all need to be hydrated. We all need to think about this heat now and really, really watch out for one another,” said Grace Ortiz, chairperson of the EWTF.

Ortiz said there were 14 heat-related deaths in 2023. Their ages ranged from 19 to 61.

“Education is key. So, yes, we do give out free fans, but that’s not our goal. Our goal is to educate the community on how to stay safe and healthy during the extreme heat and avoid deaths. Again, it takes all of us. It’s not just my committee of 25 agencies. it takes you and me. It means checking on the seniors, checking on our family, our friends,” said Ortiz.

As of May 23, the task force has 200 fans to donate to vulnerable households and is accepting donations from the community.

New fan donations can be dropped off at local fire stations in El Paso and Horizon City. Those in need of a fan who meets EWTF criteria should call 2-1-1 to register.

