'Evocative and uplifting': Traveling mural show helps domestic violence victims heal

The Richland County Domestic Violence Shelter is hosting a traveling mural show called “Painting for Prevention.” The show features artwork panels that are 4 feet by 8 feet that are created by local artists and intended to convey themes of comfort, understanding and hope.

“These incredible murals are evocative and uplifting,” said Colleen Rice, Richland County Domestic Violence Shelter executive director. “When a person is in a state of healing, artwork can have a very therapeutic effect. We are delighted and grateful for the opportunity to host this collection for even a brief time as it moves throughout our area.”

This mural by local artist Demetrius Howell is part of a travelling mural show called “Painting for Prevention" that's now being displayed at the Domestic Violence Shelter of Richland County.

The Domestic Violence Shelter is working with Mankind Murals Inc. and local artists to involve survivors at the shelter in creating original murals to adorn the shelter walls after the “Painting for Prevention” collection has moved on.

More: The Domestic Violence Shelter introduces new board members, honors retiring advocates

Mankind Murals and Richland County Children Services developed the public art project with support from the Richland County Foundation and Public Arts Commission with the objective of moving the art around the county. The murals were most recently displayed at Buckeye Imagination Museum. They will be on display at the shelter for a few months before moving on to their next destination.

The traveling mural show “Painting for Prevention" features artwork created by local artists and convey themes of comfort, understanding and hope, like this one by artist Evelia Sowash, as shown by Shelter advocates Mercy (left) and Nayana.

To learn more about the murals, or to inquire about serving as a host location, contact Luke Beekman of Mankind Murals at 419-956-0777 or visit MankindMurals.org.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Traveling mural collection making its way around Richland County