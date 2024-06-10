Everything's bigger in Texas, including the world's largest Buc-ee's. 4 things to know

Everything is bigger in Texas, including the world's largest Buc-ee’s travel center.

With ample parking and clean restrooms, the largest Buc-ee's travel center opened to the public Monday at 6 a.m. The new store, located at 10070 I-10, occupies more than 75,000 square feet and sits approximately one hour south of Austin.

Here are 4 fun things to know about the new travel center.

1. Bigger is definitely better: Texas reclaims top spot

Before Monday's opening, the state of Tennessee held the record for the largest Buc-ee's travel center in the nation, boasting around 74,000 square feet upon its debut in the summer of 2023. Not anymore.

The new largest Buc-ee’s travel center opens to the public in Luling, Texas on Monday, June 10, 2024. The new store is 75,000 square feet and will have 120 fueling positions. The store will replace the city's current Buc-ee's location.

The new travel center in Luling features 120 fuel pumps and thousands of Buc-ee's renowned snack and meal options, including Buc-ee’s most famous beaver nuggets, breakfast biscuits, and beef jerky. At 75,000 square feet, it breaks the record and employs around 250 employees.

"Today is different from most," stated Smith. "Today, we are reclaiming the title of the largest travel center for Luling, Texas." Smith emphasized that while Buc-ee's typically expands into new markets where its presence is not widely known, this expanded location will attract both locals and travelers, given the brand's 20-year history in the city.

Scott Rinkel, right, takes a photo with Bucky the Beaver on opening day at the new largest Buc-ee’s travel center in Luling, Texas on Monday, June 10, 2024.

2. First-ever Buc-ee’s travel center is officially replaced

The new travel center has been constructed adjacent to and has replaced the original Luling Buc-ee's. The original facility, spanning 35,000 square feet, was the brand's first travel center, established in 2003. With the inauguration of the latest facility, the 2003 travel center will be demolished and repurposed into a parking lot, as confirmed by Josh Smith, Buc-ee's Operations Manager.

Buc-ee's employee Monica Seeling wraps sausage biscuits on opening day at the new largest Buc-ee’s travel center in Luling, Texas on Monday, June 10, 2024.

3. Authentic “low and slow” Texan barbeque is here to stay

Buc-ee’s is committed to providing classic barbeque sandwiches that keep customers coming back for more. Randy Pauly, Director of Barbecue at Buc-ee's, affirmed, "These recipes are essentially what we win with." Pauly oversees the training of employees to ensure the continued provision of Buc-ee's signature meals. Despite the larger size and scope of the new location, the barbecue offerings remain unchanged.

4. 49th store in the US in Texas and the south

According to the press release, after this grand opening, Buc-ee’s will operate 49 stores across Texas and the South. Texas leads the way with 35 locations. Since the beginning of their multi-state expansion efforts in 2019, Buc-ee’s has opened travel centers in Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, Tennessee, Missouri, Colorado, Virginia, and Mississippi.

