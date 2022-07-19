Save more than 70% with Post-Prime Day deals for your dream WFH office

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. This content is created by a 3rd party partner for Yahoo.

Revamp your workspace and increase your productivity with these products. (Source: iStock)

Are you feeling uninspired by your work-from-home setup? For the sake of your productivity and overall mindset, it may be time for a home office revamp. Whether you’re looking for organization, style or comfort, this list of great deals on must-haves will give you the affordable home office update you need.

Connect your physical world with the digital world

Keep a gen 2 iPad pencil in the case’s pencil holder for top functionality. (Source: Amazon)

$18.99 at Amazon

Many of us who work from home depend on our tablets daily. If you own a 5th or 4th-generation iPad Air, then this slim-fitting case with a hybrid design is just what you need. The hardshell back offers a stable base that won't get dirty too quickly, while the flexible TPU bumper protects your iPad from shocks and falls.

This high-tech case supports wireless charging and has a flip stand feature that allows you to view your iPad in an upright position. Choose your favorite color or design from a list of 27 options, and protect your most important piece of tech for less than $20 on Amazon.

Take your documents to the cloud with this helpful scanner.

$599.85 $649.85 at Amazon

Maybe your work requires you to use the traditional pen and paper. Maybe you just prefer it that way. In today's world, however, where a lot of our work lives on the cloud, it's important that our documents be easily accessible and transferable. With this Raven Pro document scanner, you can scan up to 60 pages per minute directly into the supported cloud systems, which include the popular Dropbox, OneDrive, Evernote, and more.

A great feature about this scanner is that it stores PDF versions of the documents that you upload to the cloud and you can search for them at a later date. Although designed for wireless scanning, you can alternatively connect via an Ethernet cable or USB for uninterrupted scanning.

The touchscreen display consists of an eight-inch LCD screen that provides greater visibility and a more seamless navigation and editing experience. Yeah, you heard that right. You can edit your documents right from this awesome, multi-purposed scanner.

Have a separate device for virtual meetings

Pick up a 10" Meta Portal for 80% off this Prime Day. (Source: Amazon)

$61.48 $179.99 at Amazon

Clear space on your laptop and have a separate device dedicated to video calling. The Meta Portal 10” Touch Screen Display is made for a more natural connection. It features a Smart Camera that automatically adjusts to your movements. Freely move sound and stay in the frame while the Smart Sound technology ensures you’re heard loud and clear, making it perfect for giving lectures, hosting webinars or demonstrations, or a virtual meeting.

You can connect with anyone anywhere using the portal. It connects to Facebook Messenger, Zoom, WhatApp and more so you can chat with friends, family and colleagues easily even if they don’t have a portal device.

You can also log in to your favorite entertainment apps on your portal. It comes with Spotify, Pandora, Tidal, Facebook Watch and more ready to install once it arrives. It also has built-in Alexa so you can control your smart home, watch your favorite shows, listen to your favorite tunes and more.

Your dream office awaits

This height-adjustable desk allows you to stretch out while working. (Source: Amazon)

$269.99 $299.99 at Amazon

If you spend long hours hunched over your computer, then this versatile desk is just what you need. The height-adjustable FEZIBO Standing Desk with Drawer is the perfect ergonomic addition for those seeking to decrease the aches and pains of office life.

This desk allows you to switch between sitting and standing so that you can keep your muscles stretched and your back happy. Choose from four settings to adjust the tabletop to your ideal height. Once you figure out the perfect placement, you can use the desk’s memory function which makes set-up quick and convenient.

This desk pad will protect your desk from all scratches, spills and stains. (Source: Amazon)

$13.99 at Amazon

Think of the Leather Desk Pad Protector as a coaster for your laptop. It’s made of leather material to protect your desk from any scratches, spills or stains while providing you with a smooth surface for writing and typing.

This desk pad is large enough to fit your laptop, mouse and keyboard. The non-slip design ensures that none of your materials will slide off. This desk pad is also waterproof and easy to clean, so it is sure to last you for a long time.

Clean up the clutter with this desk organizing set. (Source: Amazon)

$20.99 $28.99 at Amazon

Tired of never being able to find a pen or sticky note when you need one? The VEDETT Office Desk Organizer will keep all of your supplies in one place, so no more scrambling when you need to jot down a quick note.

This all-in-one desk organizer has six compartments and a pencil holder. The set also comes with 72 desk accessories, including binder clips, push pins and paper clips. You will definitely be ready to get to work with this convenient organizer and replenished set of office supplies.

Support your lower back with this memory foam pillow. (Source: Amazon)

$34.95 $39.95 at Amazon

If you spend hours every day sitting at your desk, now is the time to invest in some lower back support. The Everlasting Comfort Lumbar Support Pillow is made out of memory foam and will provide you with the support that your desk chair can’t.

This memory foam, heat-responsive pillow adjusts to your back so you’ll be able to work in comfort while improving your posture. The best part is that you can use this pillow anywhere. When you’re not at the desk, use it in cars, wheelchairs, airplane seats and more.

Give your office space the revamp it needs so you can be productive and comfortable. With these great deals, you’ll be able to get your perfect home office at a low price.

