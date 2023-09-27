Pride & Prejudice is leaving Netflix next month. So is a bunch of other stuff but mostly it's Pride & Prejudice. If we want to watch The Hand Moment, we'll have to go to YouTube. And sit through an ad. What kind of world is this?

Joe Wright's masterful adaptation of Jane Austen's beloved romantic comedy has been charming audiences since 2005 with its tender central performances and breathtaking cinematography. Every frame a painting, every moment a poem. Also, Girl, Interrupted is a good movie and is leaving the streaming platform, but that's not one you have to rewatch every weekend now is it? In fact, I'd be concerned if you did.

But Pride & Prejudice! Re-watch as often as you want! Except you can't! Because it's leaving Netflix! And I suppose if you haven't seen Terminator Genisys yet, maybe do that? There's no matchmaking or ribbon-clutching (the ribbon on Jane's dress!) and no one dances a quadrille but whatever.

Here's everything leaving Netflix in October 2023, including Pride & Prejudice:

Leaving October 1

The Rental

Leaving October 2

Jexi

Leaving October 4

The Expendables

The Expendables 2

The Expendables 3

Leaving October 5

American Pie: Girls' Rules

Leaving October 14

Half & Half, Seasons 1-4

One on One, Seasons 1-5

Leaving October 31

Cliffhanger

Collateral

Coming to America

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Girl, Interrupted

Hey Arnold! The Jungle Movie

Into the Badlands, Seasons 1-3

Legends Of The Hidden Temple

Mile 22

No Strings Attached

Pride & Prejudice

"It was a ball. Our wrap party on the grounds of Chatsworth House in a big tent, singing ‘Yellow Submarine’ at the tops of our voices on a bus—the whole crew—going to the wrap party, that was a big memory, finding a lake after filming one night and everyone going skinny dipping, having midnight picnics. I mean, it was an idyll—romantic and magical. I think the atmosphere of the story caught up with everybody, and it was...you always know that when you look round a crew and everyone's wearing floral dresses and scarfs," Rosamund Pike recalled of filming the movie.

Reservoir Dogs

Steel Magnolias

Tagged, Seasons 1-3

Terminator Genisys

The Pink Panther

The Pink Panther 2

The Thundermans, Seasons 1-2

Victorious, Seasons 1-2

