Everything to Know About Usher
When you think of Usher, a word that comes to mind is “iconic”! Here’s everything to know about the singer, most well-known for his smooth R&B vocals and dance moves.
When you think of Usher, a word that comes to mind is “iconic”! Here’s everything to know about the singer, most well-known for his smooth R&B vocals and dance moves.
Are you ready for the biggest football game of the year? How about Usher's halftime show?
This would have been the second Messi vs. Ronaldo match in the past year.
Amazon's Fire TV soundbar is back on sale for $100, bringing the price down from $120. That’s a savings of $20, or 17 percent, for the well-regarded audio device.
The progressive Democratic confirmed Tuesday that she is under multiple investigations over her use of campaign funds to hire her husband to provide her personal security.
The difference between wage growth for job switchers and job stayers has hit pre-pandemic levels.
Gio Reyna will jump, on loan, right into a Premier League relegation battle, in part thanks to his new agent's relationship with Nottingham Forest.
Independent restaurant owners used to heavily rely on foot traffic as their way of marketing. Overnight, restaurants needed to set up online ordering, have a plan for pick-up and delivery and find new ways to get in front of customers no longer going out to eat. Inspired by his mother’s struggles to attract customers to her dog grooming business, Adam Guild teamed up with Dean Bloembergen to create Owner.com to help independent restaurant owners better manage their online presence.
The 49ers got quite a deal on Christian McCaffrey's contract this season.
A study from the University of Hawai'i says 509 pedestrian lives would be saved every year in the U.S. with a maximum front fascia height of 49.2 inches.
Over 70,000 five-star fans swear by these car mats, whether for preserving pristine floors or covering up well-loved ones.