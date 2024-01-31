Everything to Know About Usher

TechCrunch

Independent restaurant owners used to heavily rely on foot traffic as their way of marketing. Overnight, restaurants needed to set up online ordering, have a plan for pick-up and delivery and find new ways to get in front of customers no longer going out to eat. Inspired by his mother’s struggles to attract customers to her dog grooming business, Adam Guild teamed up with Dean Bloembergen to create Owner.com to help independent restaurant owners better manage their online presence.