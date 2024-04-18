Everything You Need to Know About Pitti Uomo’s June 2024 Edition

Pitti Uomo is gearing up to launch its next edition.

Slated to run from June 11-14 at Florence’s historic Fortezza da Basso, the Italian menswear trade show will kick off the spring/summer 2025 men’s selling season as the industry seeks to leave the economic headwinds of 2023 in the past.

As the men’s market prepares for another in-person fair, see here a roundup of all the shoe moments, events, fashion shows and happenings taking place in Florence this June.

Pierre-Louis Mascia to Host First Runway Show at Pitti

Pierre-Louis Mascia Jean Picon

Former Diadora collaborator Pierre-Louis Mascia will present his spring/summer 2025 collection at a special runway show-event on June 13 in Florence.

The French designer, who has been showing at Pitti Uomo for several seasons, will present his eclectic aesthetic world in what will be his first-ever runway show..

“I am very happy to present my collection in this format, which is new for me, at Pitti, the fashion event which for the past sixteen years has been fundamental for the launch of many of my collections,” Mascia said in a statement. “It’s a wonderful opportunity to convey my love for beauty and to express my creative vision that encompasses nature, culture, art, and fashion. I will do my best to create something that is truly unique and surprising.”

Antonio Cristaudo, director of marketing and development at Pitti Immagine, added that Mascia’s June event reflects his strong ties with Florence and Pitti Uomo. “Ever since the beginning we believed in the uniqueness of his vision: a strong stylistic imprint, the distinctive lines of his collections between graphic patterns and floral prints, archive research, and excellent materials,” Cristaudo said. “We are happy and proud to celebrate Pierre-Louis in Florence.”

Mascia, who trained as an illustrator, created his eponymous collection in 2008, in cooperation with the Uliassi brothers, owners of the historic company Achille Pinto of Como, with its ninety years of excellence in manufacturing and printing silk. The collection began with a series of scarves and then grew into a true lifestyle offering that includes apparel and accessories.

Paul Smith to Open Pitti’s June Show With Presentation

Paul Smith. MATT HEALY

Paul Smith is making its return to Pitti Uomo this season with a fashion presentation to buyers in press on the opening day of the men’s trade fair. The British label will showcase its spring/summer 2025 men’s collection on June 11 in the heart of Florence.

“I am very excited to be opening Pitti Uomo with the debut of my spring/summer ‘25 men’s collection on Tuesday, 11th June,” Sir Paul Smith said in a statement. “I was one of the first guest designers to be invited to show at Pitti back in 1993 and I think that it’s a wonderful moment that highlights some of the best menswear around in a very real way. I am looking forward to presenting my collection in a more personal setting, the return to Florence feels like just the right thing to do.”

Raffaello Napoleone, chief executive officer of Pitti Immagine, added: “Paul Smith is a visionary designer, a creative with endless curiosity, an inexhaustible enthusiast, a gentleman of natural elegance, an ambassador of British creativity, a fashion lover, and a biker. And for us – for me personally and for Pitti Immagine – he is a great friend. The connection between Sir Paul Smith and Pitti has led us to create many memorable events over these thirty years: we are honored that another stage of this incredible race will take place in Florence at the next Pitti.”

Marine Serre Named Guest Designer

Marine Serre. Marc Hibbert

Marine Serre, founder and creative director of her eponymous brand, has been named the next guest designer of Pitti Uomo.

The French fashion designer will present her label’s spring/summer 2025 menswear collection with a fashion show on Wednesday, June 12 in Florence.

In a statement on Wednesday, Serre said she is looking forward to presenting her next show in Florence. “It’s an honor for me and my team to be the guest designer of Pitti Uomo this season,” Serre said. “We’re looking forward to bringing the essence of Marine Serre to Florence, mixing craftsmanship our way, and shaking the lines of what’s expected to be, bringing imagination at the service of transformation.”

Francesca Tacconi, special events coordinator of Pitti Immagine, added in a statement that Serre’s “vision and path” have been on the trade fair team’s radar for a few seasons. “Captured by the precise approach to the contemporary and by the freshness of a formal reinterpretation that enhances the body, it seemed natural to invite Marine Serre to Florence as guest designer of the June edition,” Tacconi noted. “To celebrate, together with her achievements, the official debut of the men’s collection of her brand.”

Known for her hybrid mixture of classic French couture shapes, sportswear references and fabrics, Serre launched her debut collection in 2016. Her label aims to pioneer the production of new garments based on end-of-life materials, a practice Serre labels as “regenerated,” which has been fundamental to her ethos since the beginning.

