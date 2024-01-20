Everything You Need to Know About Paris Fashion Week Men’s Fall 2024

Paris Fashion Week Men’s is heating up this week with the strong return to shows this season.

LVMH Prize finalist Burç Akyol opened the week as the first show on Tuesday, followed by Auralee and Louis Vuitton runway shows and presentations from Berluti and Acne Studios. GMBH will close the festivities on Sunday night, and in between, fall/winter 2024 collections from Givenchy, Amiri, Rick Owens, Loewe and more will be must-sees.

Below, a look at everything you need to know about Paris Fashion Week Men’s fall/winter 2024 season, from buzzy runway moments, the best shoes at presentations around the city, and the top trends from showrooms, parties and more.

Amiri

Amplifying an Americana attitude, designer Mike Amiri debuted the new Sunset Skate sneaker for fall/winter 2024. The shoe features exaggerated proportions and the house’s synonymous three-star motif. Other shoe highlights include this season’s Stacked Loafers, featuring a bit of a platform sole. Both shoe styles are offered in leather and suede versions – some contrasted with leopard print pony skin or meticulously hand- encrusted with crystal ornamentation.

Berluti

Berluti’s fall 2024 shoe offering include the new Skyrunning shoe – a trainer inspired by trail runners that patchworks the maison’s magnified stitching and leather with mesh and suede elements across three mixed colorways. There’s also new adaptations of the Alto shoe blend formal patinated leather uppers with durable rubber soles in the Alessandro and Andy silhouettes. For winter 2024, Berluti focuses on boots in a patinated B-Volute silhouette ornamented with B buckles and in square-toed Grand Chemin nubuck trekking boots, which also appear in a deck shoe version. A new Butteri western boot is crafted in hand-painted bi-color patinated Venezia leather.

Bluemarble

For fall/winter 2024, Bluemarble designer Anthony Alvarez was inspired to make shoes for earth and elsewhere, according to show notes. These styles include the hybrid Odyssey boot with hiking trims that can be converted to a slipper and the Celesta sneakers with heavy-duty rubber soles. This is fifth year of business for Bluemarble, which found inspiriation in Kidlat Tahimik’s film, “Perfumed Nightmare” (1979), a story of a young Jeepney driver from the Philippines fascinated by the American space program in the 1960s.

Botter

Botter and Reebok’s latest collaboration debuted at the brand’s Paris show this week. Inspired by the vibrant street football culture of the Caribbean, specifically the island of Curaçao, the Botter x Reebok collaboration, incorporates elements of water reminiscent of Botter’s signature blue. Highlights include a sleek nylon tracksuit, a padded jacket featuring the distinctive Botter logo alongside the iconic Reebok vector on the back, a padded polo shirt, a crewneck with a trompe-l’oeil collar and a divided cap, showcasing the fragmented technique used throughout the collection.

CamperLab

CamperLab exhibited a special project on Wednesday, involving collaborators like Swarovski, Tierra Whack, Diplo, Róisín Murphy, Ottolinger, Shirley Kurata and many more. The project reimagines and customizes the brand’s signature Traktori boot, first introduced in 2020 by creative director Achilles Ion Gabriel. The boots, priced at $635, will be sold exclusively on Camper.com and all proceeds will be donated to the Save-the-Med Foundation.

Givenchy

This season, the gentleman’s slipper inspires a slim and elegant loafer, mule and derby in a number of refined materials imbued with the comfort-driven detail of velvet. The sensibility is echoed in a collapsed-heel sneaker in mesh and ponyskin or perforated elevated materials. A fusion of a work and cowboy boot materializes in a bold-toe silhouette with knotted leather cord detailing in leather, shearling or ponyskin.

Kenzo

Kenzo’s fall/winter 2024 men’s collection introduces a new genderless sneaker founded in 1990s’ the skate codes and infused with an air of futurism. Constructed with a mesh-wrapped midsole, it is proposed in leather, suede or neoprene. Plus, city shoes take form in the Kenzo Biker, a futuristic biker boot inspired by motocross, in the Kenzo Yuki, a winter ankle boot in spotted ponyskin, and the Kenzo Ukio, a minimal lightweight boot set on sneaker sole. Imbued with a 1970s’ space sensibility, the Kenzo Reia is a sharp-toed triangular kitten heel interpreted as fitted thigh-high suede boots, leather mules and stretch-fabric boots.

Kith x Chris Echevarria x Sperry

On Wednesday evening, Jan. 17, Sperry, the iconic American footwear brand, hosted a party to celebrate the launch of Sperry by Chris Echevarria, a limited-edition collection of footwear, at Kith Paris during Paris Men’s Fashion Week. Guests had the opportunity to see the collection for the first time, while enjoying signature cocktails and Kith Treats.

Wales Bonner

Wales Bonner revealed her latest Adidas collaboration on the runway in Paris this week, expanding her best-selling partnership with the German athletic brand. This time, Wales Bonner teamed up with Adidas on nylon jerseys and a crocodile-embossed Superstar sneaker — a first for the designer. She also stepped into new territory with Timberland, presenting her inaugural collaboration with bedazzled workwear boots in classic wheat.

