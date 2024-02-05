Everything You Need to Know About May's Birthstone



Right now, birthstones are super-popular—and no matter your zodiac sign, you definitely have one! Birthstones have been popular for over a century and they can be used for many purposes. May’s birthstone is emerald, so you Taurus and Gemini bbs (yes, both of you) get to share this dazzling gemstone. Let’s take a dive into what a birthstone is and why emerald is so special!

What is a birthstone?

All right, let’s run down a few facts. While crystals are having a *moment* (and please, make sure you’re buying ethically-sourced crystals), not all crystals or gemstones are birthstones. In fact, birthstones are a bit more rare.

TBH, birthstones aren’t specifically aligned with astrology, zodiac signs, or even spirituality. Birthstones were popularized by the jewelry industry to, you know, sell jewelry. To get specific, they were standardized by the National Association of Jewelers in 1912. However, understanding a birthstone’s energy, frequency, and history can be fascinating. And obviously, who doesn’t love a bit of beauty?

Also, you can love a particular gemstone and not be born in its respective month. If you were born in January or November but you love emeralds, then there's nothing stopping you from wearing them!

How should you use a birthstone?

Let’s be real: Birthstones are here to sparkle! They are often given as gifts or a birthday or other special occasion. You might have a special pair of earrings, necklace, bracelet, or ring that features your birthstone. Because most birthstones are precious stones, they are more often than not used simply as an item of beauty.

But if you do want to work with your birthstone in your spiritual practice, you could certainly charge it beneath the Moon, add it to an altar, or meditate with it. That’s all up to you! Just make sure you keep it in a safe space so it doesn’t get lost.

May's birthstone: Emerald

May is a beautiful time of the year. Spring is in bloom, we’re watching the world come back to life, and enjoying warmer weather (Well, at least in the Northern Hemisphere!). Emerald’s color and beauty evokes these same themes: Abundance, vibrant green plant life, and of course the magic of nature that is telling us to step outside and smell the fragrant air!



The meaning and symbolism of the emerald

With emerald’s tie to nature, it's a symbol of rebirth—think of plants coming back to life after a long winter. With its gorgeous green color, emerald can also be linked to prosperity, wealth, good fortune, and abundance. Just as spring is the period of the year when life blooms, emerald also can symbolize youth. With these particular meanings, emerald can be used for protection, to tap into one’s foresight, and to attract a lifestyle of fortune and abundance.

The history of the emerald

Emerald comes from the Greek word smaragdus, which means green. Emeralds have been prized by the rich, powerful, and famous throughout time. In ancient Egypt—a far back as 330 B.C.—emeralds were mined and adored for their beauty. Cleopatra was known to love emeralds! Emeraldshave been found worldwide, especially South America. Others have been mined in North America, the Middle East, Russia, and even Australia. Today, Colombia produces the majority of emeralds on the market.

How do you care for an emerald birthstone?

So you have a cherished emerald, and you want to make sure that its beauty stands the test of time. Most emeralds fall between a 7.5 to 8 on the Mohs Hardness Scale. This means that emeralds have a fair to good toughness, but they aren’t quite as hard as sapphires, rubies, or diamonds.

With the proper cleaning and care, your emerald could be passed through generations. However, heat and some oils can damage an emerald by causing it to fracture or deteriorate. This means you don't want to rinse it with an ultrasonic vibrating cleaner. Instead, cleaning your emerald with warm, soapy water and a light towel is the best way to make sure it lasts forever.

Shop May birthstone jewelry

