John Legend celebrates daughter Esti's 1st birthday with adorable slideshow

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's youngest daughter, Esti Maxine Stephens, is already 1 years old!

The proud dad celebrated Esti's first birthday with a sweet Instagram tribute Jan. 13 that showed off the toddler's cheeky and sassy sides.

In the first picture, Esti tilted a pair of white heart-shaped sunglasses down from her eyes and stared into the camera as the most adorable diva in the making.

She planted a kiss on a mirror and smiled for the camera while sitting next to Jimmy Fallon's children book "Your Baby’s First Word Will Be 'DADA'" and Lois Lenski's classic kids adventure "The Little Airplane" in the next two snaps.

In two of the pictures, Esti held onto a table to help her stand, suggesting that the 1-year-old is close to or already walking.

The "Ordinary People" singer added some daddy-daughter selfies to the slideshow, too. One showed them giggling and in another they lounged on a chair, looking effortlessly cool.

Esti posed beside her multi-layered birthday cake in the final photo. The dessert had a single candle and a gold sign that said "One."

"Esti Maxine is ONE today!" Legend cheered in the caption.

He gushed, "She’s been lighting up the house since day one." He also included four red heart emoji.

Esti isn't the only Stephens child who is celebrating their first birthday this year. Younger brother Wren, who was born via surrogate just six months after Esti arrived, will turn one in June.

Teigen and Legend share four children together. She gave a glimpse into the family of six's hectic weekly activities in an Instagram post in December 2023.

She uploaded a carousel of photos and videos of her feedings with Wren, karate practices with oldest daughter Luna, basketball games with oldest son Miles and drool-filled days with Esti.

Read on to learn more about Legend and Teigen's four children, below.

Luna Simone Stephens born in 2016

In April 2016, the couple announced the birth of their first child, daughter Luna Simone Stephens. (Stephens is Legend's actual last name.)

“We are so in love with you!” wrote Teigen in a post on Instagram at the time. “And sleepy. Very sleepy.”

As the couple’s oldest, fans have had more time to see her personality develop and shine throughout the years. One noteworthy trait is that she appears to have emerged as quite the go-getter.

In 2019, a video of Luna negotiating with Teigen for candy was shared on Instagram, and the then-3-year-old could be seen arguing a pretty fair point.

“Tell me about why you deserve the candy,” Teigen instructed Luna in the video.

“I want the candy ’cause I want it,” Luna replied matter-of-factly in the video. “And I like it.”

Miles Theodore Stephens, born in 2018

In May 2018, the couple revealed they had welcomed a son, Miles Theodore Stephens. In a post shared on her Instagram page, Teigen described how their new family of four was “drowning in his little peeps and nuzzles.”

“Our household feels overwhelmed with love,” she finished the caption.

In 2022, fans got a look into Miles’ potential for developing an interest in sports like his father when he attended his first NFL game.

“Miles’s first NFL game! Thank you @rams!” the singer wrote in the caption of an Instagram post at the time, which saw Miles sporting a broad smile while wearing a Rams cap.

Jack Stephens, 2021

News that Legend and Teigen lost an unborn son, Jack, staggered fans when the couple first shared their experience in September 2021.

Teigen shared slides of mournful black-and-white photographs of the couple in the hospital and also holding their baby boy.

“We are shocked, and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before,” Teigen wrote in an emotional caption for the post. “We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.”

In the days, weeks and years that passed, Legend and Teigen continued to be transparent about their heartbreak.

“Driving home from the hospital with no baby. How can this be real,” Teigen tweeted on Sept. 30, 2021.

One year later, on the anniversary of their loss, Teigen shared another post honoring her son, memorializing her and Legend’s tearful experience of losing her son in the hospital.

Esti Maxine Stephens, born in 2023

Legend and Teigen shared that their family had blossomed with the birth of their daughter, Esti Maxine. Born on Jan. 13, Esti came almost two years after the loss of Jack.

“She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens — the house is bustling and our family could not be happier,” Teigen captioned the post. “Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c-section!? We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes — we feel it all! X.”

A month later, the couple celebrated Valentine’s Day with a family picture that included all of their children wearing red (Esti included) on Instagram.

Legend revealed that Esti was already starting to talk in an Instagram reel posted Aug. 13, 2023.

She uttered a few syllables before saying “Dada,” in the clip.

The dad of four was so thrilled that he thought he actually startled her.

“DADA! Then I got too excited and scared her 😂” he wrote in the caption.

Esti was just born in January, so it took some prodding from him and Teigen, for the word to eek out.

“What’s my name,” the “All Of Me” singer asked twice off camera.

Crickets.

“What’s daddy’s name, da-da?” the mother of four chimed in.

Esti immediately repeated “Dada” back to her.

The “Bigger Love” singer let out a loud cheer: “Caught on tape,” he celebrated.

Esti then began crying. In the video, her 37-year-old mom is holding youngest son, Wren.

Wren Alexander Stephens, born in 2023

Legend and Teigen’s world became a family of six just six months after the birth of Esti.

The couple announced the June 19 birth of their son, Wren Alexander Stephens, via surrogate in a post on Instagram, with Teigen revealing that she had dreamed of becoming a mom of four ever since childhood.

“For as long as I can remember, I’ve always wanted four children,” Teigen captioned her announcement post on Instagram. “As a little girl, 2 glow worms and 2 cabbage patch dolls were perpetually in my arms, helping me stir in my kitchen, watching ‘Alf’ with me. We’d sleep together nightly, each getting the same amount of kisses as to not make the others jealous.”

She shared that the couple had begun the surrogacy process when they decided to try one more time to see if she could carry a child, which ended up being Esti — and why Wren came only six months behind her!

At just 5-months-old son, Wren, was already winning titles!

People magazine announced on Nov. 7, that Wren had been named the cutest baby of 2023, in its Sexiest Man Alive issue. And with his dark curls and chubby cheeks — it’s easy to see why!

The crown was once held by infants including Andy Cohen’s son, Benjamin, and Anderson Cooper’s little guy, Wyatt.

Wren’s dad earned the honor of Sexiest Man Alive in 2019.

“I was excited, but I was a little scared at the same time because it’s a lot of pressure,” Legend joked while chatting with the publication. “Everyone’s going to be picking me apart to see if I’m sexy enough to hold this title. I’m (also) following Idris Elba, which is not fair and is not nice to me!”

This article was originally published on TODAY.com