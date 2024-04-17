Everything we know about Henry Cavill’s girlfriend, Natalie Viscuso

For all of you who’ve been using your crystals to manifest Henry Cavill being single, now may be a good time to stop because sadly, he is off the market… and has been for at least two years now.

Who is the lucky lady, you ask? That would be Natalie Viscuso. The two tend to keep their relationship pretty out of the spotlight, but Henry recently announced that they're expecting their first baby together!

So, if you want to know more about Henry’s girlfriend, then you’ve come to the right place because we’re about to do a deep dive. Let’s get into it.

When did Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso first meet?

In early April 2021, the Daily Mail published pics of Henry and “his new blonde girlfriend” (who was later identified as Natalie, obvi) walking his pup and holding hands in London. Cute!

Not long after, Henry and Natalie both confirmed the relationship themselves by posting matching pics on Instagram, which is when you know it’s real.

Very much appreciate the Queen’s Gambit vibes here.

“My beautiful and brilliant love Natalie”? My heart!

Once they made their IG debut, Henry’s fans made it very clear they weren’t happy with his updated relationship status, with the actor having to defend Natalie and their relationship in May 2021.

Alongside a selfie of them, he wrote a lengthy caption to trolls asking them to kindly back off, which concluded with, "I am very happy in love, and in life. I’d be enormously grateful if you were happy with me.

"If you can’t bring yourself to be happy with me, then at the very least try to do yourself proud and be the best version of yourself."

You tell them, Henry.

What is Natalie Viscuso's job?

Natalie is an online personality and was the vice president of television and digital studios at Legendary Entertainment, which happens to be one of the companies behind Henry’s film Enola Holmes, which is perhaps how they met? This seems like a case for Enola, TBH!

That being said, Natalie more recently moved on to the totally casual role of vice president of TV at Roy Lee’s Vertigo Entertainment, per Deadline. Iconic!

Was Natalie Viscuso on My Super Sweet 16?

Remember MTV’s My Super Sweet 16? The show about spoiled teens throwing lavish birthday parties that rival most people’s wedding days? Of course you do. Believe it or not, Henry’s GF was featured in episode 5 of season 1 back in 2005, and her episode was described as follows:

“Natalie has just moved from dull Roswell, New Mexico, to glamorous La Jolla, California, to live with her wealthy dad and stepmom. At 15 years old, Natalie is now living in a $5 million house and cruising around town in her dad’s Bentleys and Ferraris. What more could she want? How about being the most popular girl at school?” 10/10 would watch again.

You might better remember her as the girl who made it her mission to kick out all the uninvited freshmen, but if that’s not ringing a bell, then here’s a clip to jog your memory.

P.S. You can watch the full episode on Amazon Prime if you’re so inclined (you’re welcome).

What is the controversy around Natalie Viscuso?

In June 2021, Natalie’s friend posted a majorly questionable photo on Facebook of Natalie wearing a tribal outfit and covered from the neck down in otjize, a pigment used by the Himba community of Namibia to protect themselves from the harsh desert climate.

“Still my favorite shot of Natalie, taken in Africa when she was there shooting a TV show,” the friend captured the photo. “She took the time to make an advertisement promoting clean water for the people there.”

The photo went viral and people weren't happy, with some angry fans even creating a petition demanding Netflix drop Henry from The Witcher due to his involvement with Natalie. Eventually, Natalie released a statement to the Daily Mail apologising for the pic.

"Firstly, I’d like to say that I’m sorry if this image surfacing has caused any offence," she said. "It is a photo from 2008 for a TV show in Namibia. The tribe I was living with painted my skin as part of an initiation ceremony and an acceptance into their culture. Never in a million years did I think that this would be offensive; in fact, I felt honored that they would initiate me.

"However, with the lessons that we are all learning in today’s climate, it is important that I recognize that this is potentially hurtful. My deepest and most sincere apologies."

Side note: Still unclear what TV show she was filming, but I think it’s safe to say it never made it to air.

When did Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso go red carpet official?

After roughly a year and a half of dating, the two attended the Enola Holmes 2 premiere on 27 October, 2022 and looked picture-perfect on the red carpet. The outing marked their first official joint event, and TBH, these two couldn’t have looked happier.

Taylor Hill - Getty Images

Henry and Natalie kept the good times rolling on 12 December of that year when they showed out at the Avatar: The Way of Water premiere.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin - Getty Images

More recently, the two had the most glam date night at the Argylle London Premiere on 24 January, 2024. Am I jealous these two were casually in the presence of Dua Lipa, Ariana DeBose, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Samuel L. Jackson? Yes. Am I happy they seem to be as strong as ever? Also yes!

Kate Green - Getty Images

Mike Marsland - Getty Images

Dave Benett - Getty Images

Do Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso have a puppy?

Truly didn't think these two could get more official, but here we are! In a pic posted by the actor in June 2023, he revealed:

Back in April, our French Bulldog, Meat, died. He lived a very long life (14 and a half years) and his last years were filled with adventure and fun. Nevertheless his passing hurt. It hurt a lot. Life must go on, however, and it did, but there was a hole in our hearts that needed nourishing. There is no replacing Meatboi, but Natalie and I have opened a new chapter in our lives, in a few ways, and this little chap is one of them! This is Baggins! Kal is being a rather tropey grumpy old man, and Baggins is ever enthusiastic to make friends. Baggins is a little wonder and also a little terror, just as puppies should be, and he is indeed nourishing our hearts.

The “new chapter” with Natalie is giving very much settled down vibes and I, for one, love it 🥺



