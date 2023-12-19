Everything You Need To Know About Getting a Root Smudge—and How to Do One at Home

Get back to your roots.

There’s nothing like getting your hair freshly colored...until your roots start to show a few weeks later. All of a sudden your hair color looks unnatural. One way to make the grow-out process look better is by doing a root smudge. But does it make sense for everyone, or should you do a shadow root instead? Here's what you need to know.

What Is a Root Smudge?

Abby Haliti, world-renowned master of the contemporary European technique of French Balayage and Founder of Abby Haliti Color Studio tells me, “A root smudge is a hair coloring technique where a stylist blends or softens the line between the natural root color and the previously dyed hair. It helps create a more seamless and natural-looking transition between the roots and the rest of the hair.”

Root Smudge vs Shadow Root

The difference between a shadow root and a root smudge can be a little confusing. One isn’t necessarily better than the other—they’re just different. “While both techniques aim to blend the roots with the rest of the hair color, the main difference lies in the choice of color and the desired effect. Root smudging focuses on a subtle blend, while a shadow root creates a more noticeable contrast between the roots and the rest of the hair,” explains Halitti.

If you want a more dramatic or edgy look, go with a shadow root. But if you prefer something more natural that's low-maintenance, a root smudge might be the better choice.

How to Do a Root Smudge

Haliti suggests selecting a hair color that is slightly darker or similar to the rest of the hair color and then doing the following steps.

Make sure your hair is clean. Mix the hair color following the instructions provided with the product you're using. Don’t forget to wear gloves to protect your hands. Apply the hair color. “Begin by applying the hair color to the roots of the hair, focusing on the regrowth area. Use a brush or applicator to ensure even distribution. Blend the color downwards, feathering it out towards the mid-lengths of the hair.” Smudge and blend. “Once the color is applied, use your fingers or a clean brush to smudge and blend the color at the root area. This helps to create a soft and seamless transition between the regrowth and the rest of the hair.” Process and rinse. Follow the instructions provided with the product. “Once the processing time is complete, rinse the hair thoroughly with lukewarm water until the water runs clear.”

Keep In Mind

Haliti advises looking at the undertones of your existing hair color before choosing a shade for your root smudge. “Choosing a shade that complements your natural or previously colored hair will help achieve a more seamless blend.”

It’s also important to blend the color well, especially if you’re applying it yourself. “Take your time to blend the hair color at the root area. Using your fingers or a clean brush, gently feather the color downwards to create a natural gradient. This will help avoid any harsh lines or demarcations.”



