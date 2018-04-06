Everything to Know About Brad Pitt's MIT Professor

From ELLE

Brad Pitt sent the rumor mill into overdrive this week after Page Six reported that he was spending time with a new friend, acclaimed MIT professor Neri Oxman.

According to sources, the duo met through an architecture project at MIT, where Oxman works as the associate professor for Media Arts and Sciences, and developed a close bond through shared interests in architecture, design and art. Oxman's resume boasts some pretty impressive feats, and even though sources insist the pair's relationship is strictly professional, a source revealed that Pitt finds Oxman "fascinating." Here's what to know about her.

She was born in Israel.

The renowned architect was born in the "funky" town of Haifa, Israel, according to 2016 Surface Magazine profile. Her love for architecture was instilled in her from a young age, as her mother and father pursued careers in the field and were known locally for their "theoretical and computational work."

Oxman went on to study at Hebrew University in Jerusalem before enrolling in the architecture program at Technion-Israel Institute of Technology. She moved around a bit more after that and transferred to an architecture school in London, where she continued her studies, eventually earning her Ph.D in design here in the US at MIT.

Her work has been featured in museums across the world.

Oxman's distinct design approach and work have earned the artist a heap of accolades as well as exhibits at famed spaces like the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA), The San Francisco Museum of Modern Art (SFMOMA), Centre Georges Pompidou, the Boston Museum of Fine Arts (MFA), and more.

She founded the Medicated Matter group at MIT.

Oxman is the Sony Corporation Career Development Professor and Associate Professor of Media Arts and Sciences at MIT, where she founded the Medicated Matter Group in 2010. According to the MMG website, the group creates work "at the intersection of computational design, digital fabrication, materials science and synthetic biology."

Oxman is divorced.

Neri was previously married to Grammy Award-winning Argentine composer Osvaldo Golijov. The couple tied the knot in 2011 but have since split up.

Brad Pitt isn't the only famous figure she's collaborated with.

Oxman has built a reputable career as a designer and architect but she's also dabbled in other industries, including music and fashion, collaborating with the likes of Icelandic singer Bjork as well as Dutch fashion designer Iris van Herpen.

"I approach the world as a whole by taking an integrative approach, not a world of parts, and I like to bring different fields and disciplines together," she told W. "The same is true with my preoccupation with cultural expression. I am equally fascinated and awed by visiting an Alexander McQueen show as I am looking under a microscope. And this same level of intrigue visits me when I take on design journeys. I don’t think of fashion as fashion, or biology as biology. I don’t separate architecture, design or culture. What’s more important is a language of creativity that carries meaning. These things are all merely lenses with which to view the world. Sometimes they overlap, sometimes they don’t."

