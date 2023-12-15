Everything to Know About Baby Monitors

If you're in the market for a baby monitor, we've got you covered with everything you need to know, ranging from how to use them to the different types.

As a new parent, it’s natural to want to keep careful tabs on your baby when they are sleeping in another room. Baby monitors can give parents and caregivers peace of mind, allowing you to keep a watchful eye or ear on your baby at all times. These days, technology even allows you to monitor your baby while you're at work, running errands, or even halfway across the country!

Let’s take a look at the types of baby monitors that are out there for new parents, which kind might work best for your lifestyle and budget, what safety tips to keep in mind, and more.

Types of Baby Monitors

There are three basic types of baby monitors: audio, video, and wifi-based monitors. All of these allow you to monitor your baby in different ways and can be helpful—it’s all a matter of what your budget allows, what features you are looking for, and what your lifestyle is like.

Audio Baby Monitors

Audio monitors pick up on any sounds that your baby makes while sleeping or when waking up. Unlike video monitors, however, audio monitors can’t always tell you if your baby is simply stirring and making noise in their sleep, or whether they have fully awoken.

Audio monitors are usually the most budget-friendly choice, though. If your baby will be sleeping in your room and you are mostly monitoring them at naptime or when you need to leave your bedroom, an audio-only monitor will likely suit your needs.

Video Baby Monitors

Video monitors allow you to see your baby for the entire time they are sleeping. You usually attach the video camera on the wall of your baby’s room, and most cameras offer special features like zooming, tilting, and night vision—so you can see your baby even when the lights are out.

You can also have more than one video receiver so that you can monitor your baby while you are in different parts of your home.

WiFi-Based Baby Monitors

These types of monitors connect to your WiFi network so you can see or hear your baby via your smartphone or other digital device.

This means that you can continue monitoring your baby even when you are out of the house, which can be reassuring, especially when others are watching your little one, or when you need to be separated from your baby for a period of time.

Remember, though, having a high-tech baby monitor is not a necessity. Most baby monitors on the market do their job just fine, and offer that peace of mind you are looking for.

Safety Tips for Using a Baby Monitor

In general, baby monitors are safe to use. However, when used incorrectly, or without due diligence, some issues can arise. Here are some baby monitor safety tips to keep in mind.

Follow Guidelines for Baby Monitor Cord Safety

Since 2002, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has reported seven deaths associated with baby monitor cords, as well as three incidents of babies being nearly suffocated by these cords.

As a result, the CPSC advises that baby monitors with cords be placed at least three feet from a baby’s sleeping space, including crib, bassinet, or pack 'n play. Additionally, CPSC advises against ever putting a baby monitor inside a crib or on the edge of the crib.

Consider Expert Guidance When It Comes to Breathing Monitors

There are baby monitors on the market that are designed to monitor your baby’s breathing, in an effort to protect against sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS). However, the Academy Of American Pediatrics (AAP) advises against using these monitors in most cases.

AAP asserts that these devices have not been proven to protect against SIDS and can cause more worry than anything else. However, if your baby has known breathing problems or requires home oxygen, you and a health care provider can discuss the safe use of a sleep apnea monitor.

Never Allow a Baby Monitor to Replace Human Supervision

Baby monitors can be really helpful, but they should not replace parental or caregiver supervision. Take note if you haven’t seen your baby move for a while or haven’t heard them cry.

Make sure to check on your baby regularly when they aren’t feeling well, as baby monitors don’t pick up on fevers or other details that only a caregiver in the room could notice.

How to Set Up Your Baby Monitor

If possible, it’s best to purchase and set up your monitor before you welcome your baby home. The reason for this is that all homes are different and some baby monitors are more likely to cause frequency interference than others.

If you use a video monitor, you will likely be mounting it on the wall, and will need to ensure that you pick a spot that will allow you to adequately video your baby. The instructions that come with your particular device will give you more information about best practices, but be sure to follow the safety guidelines above regarding cord placement. You’ll also want to make sure the baby monitor doesn’t pick up too much background noise, such as fans or air conditioners.

When to Stop Using a Baby Monitor

How long you choose to use a baby monitor is really up to you! Most parents use a baby monitor for at least their baby’s first few months when frequent night waking is common. Some parents find these devices invaluable for naps as well.

But many parents end up continuing to use one into the toddler years too, as it can be helpful to see what your little one is doing when they enter the climbing-out-of-bed-stage of life.

Still, some parents choose to forgo a baby monitor altogether. This may be because their baby sleeps in their room, or even because they find the constant vigilance required for baby monitoring stressful. As long as you can hear your baby when they wake up, a baby monitor isn’t strictly necessary. And as with everything else in parenting, there's no one "right" way to go about this part of the journey.

