Everything You Need to Know about Baby Food Stages

The four baby food stages determine when your baby is ready to transition from formula or breastmilk to solid foods.

The first year of your baby’s life will include lots of milestones. One of the most important? Exposure to new and exciting foods! Once your little one is a few months old, they will gradually be ready to move on from formula or breast milk into solid foods.

There are three main baby food stages parents should be aware of. First is the puree stage from 4 to 6 months. At 6 to 9 months, they can handle a thicker consistency, and should be able to eat soft solids at 10 to 12 months.

Follow along as we break down each stage and why it’s so important to follow them.

When Should Babies Start Solids?

According to Katie Thomson, Registered Dietitian and CEO of Square Baby, an organic baby food company and delivery service, “Most babies are ready to introduce solids between 4 and 6 months of age.”

When it comes to introducing any sort of solid food to babies, you’ll notice there’s always an age range, and that’s because each baby develops somewhat differently. That’s why the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) encourages parents to use the following guidelines when determining whether your baby is ready for solid foods:

Your baby has roughly doubled their birth weight

Your baby can hold their head up and sit upright without assistance

Your baby might show interest in the food you’re eating, and may even reach for it

Your baby can take food from a spoon (rather than it dribbling down their chin)



Stage 1: Introducing Your Newborn to Puree Foods

Once you’ve determined that your baby is ready for more than formula or breastmilk, it’s time to start with stage one baby foods. You can choose to make your own, or buy infant food at the store. In any case, stage one baby foods will be single-ingredient, highly pureed foods without any chunks or large pieces.

The AAP stresses the importance of offering a variety of textures and foods, says Thomson. “Especially veggies, fruits, iron-fortified infant cereals, and pureed meats to help babies develop their palate, get essential nutrients, and learn to love a variety of foods,” she says.

What’s more, this period of time is a crucial window when it comes to encouraging your baby to try different foods and have a wider palate when they hit those tough toddler years. “4 to 7 months is a critical window in which babies are more susceptible to liking new flavors—this is why it’s so important to expose your baby to as many foods, flavors, and textures as they can tolerate,” Thomson says.

Below, we’ve listed some of the most common stage one baby foods:

Iron-fortified baby cereal

Bananas

Sweet potatoes

Avocados

Carrots

Peaches

Apples

Butternut squash

And don’t skip the veggies at this stage! Introduce your baby to peas, green beans and even pureed broccoli and cauliflower. “Introducing your baby to veggies early and often can help them develop their palate and enjoy a variety of flavors, including earthy, bitter and savory, as well as sweet,” Thomson advises.

Navigating Baby Food Allergies

As you begin to explore new foods, always keep an eye out for allergic reactions. Stage one is the perfect time to do this, Thompson says, since each new food should only have one ingredient. Common foods that can cause allergic reactions in some babies are peanuts, tree nuts, eggs, cow’s milk, wheat, soy, fish, shellfish, and sesame. If you think your baby might be allergic to a certain food, it’s best to contact your pediatrician right away for careful guidance.

Here’s what you need to know about food allergies in babies, according to Thomson:

Introduce one food at a time. This is especially important with the potential allergens listed above.

Signs of a potential food allergy include the following: itching, rash, hives, vomiting, diarrhea, hoarse voice, or sudden change in behavior. You don’t need to wait more than 1 day between introducing new foods. Continued exposure (under the guidance of your child’s doctor) can help build tolerance. Allergic reactions are typically seen within minutes or hours, rather than days. Studies show that introducing allergens early (4-6 months) and often can actually reduce food allergies by up to 80%.

Stage 2: Transitioning to Thicker Textures

Once your baby has mastered these early purees, which often occurs between 6 and 9 months, they’ll soon be ready to move into stage two baby foods. Parents can think of stage two foods as the “chunky puree” stage.

This is a great time to introduce flavor combinations, once you’re sure your baby isn’t allergic to the individual ingredients, Thompson says. “I recommend trying multi-ingredient purees with various flavor mixtures and textures including smooth and thick and even chunky.”

Here are some of our favorite stage two foods for baby:

Apple and blueberry

Apple and sweet potato

Avocado and banana

Carrot, mango and banana

Sweet potato and chicken

Apple, strawberry and banana

Banana, apple and pear

Carrot, sweet potato and peas

Oatmeal, carrot and peaches

Lentils, green beans and apples

Beets, strawberries and yogurt

Chicken, carrots and coconut milk

At stage two, any of these food combinations can be combined with a bit of oatmeal or whole grains for a healthier, heartier food for baby, Thomson explains. You’ll find many of the stage two foods at your local grocery store will contain these, or you can add them at home if you make your own baby food. Just be sure to keep your baby’s food relatively smooth with only a touch of texture at this stage.



Stage 3: Developing Chewing Skills

Once your baby has mastered a slightly thicker texture, they might be ready to move on to stage three. This often occurs between nine and 10 months. But there’s a hallmark sign your little one is ready for stage three, says Filomena Kersey, RDN, LD; Pediatric Dietitian at Dartmouth Health Children's, and that’s a pincer grasp.



“The pincer grasp is when a baby picks something up with their thumb and forefinger versus the whole hand grasp. Once an infant develops a pincer grasp, this is a good sign that they’ve developed their ability to use rotary chewing to break down their foods. The baby is now ready to eat soft solids and purees that have soft chunks in them,” Kersey says.

Our experts recommend the following stage three baby foods:

Mashed potatoes

Steamed or cooked veggies like sweet potatoes, broccoli, butternut squash, and carrots

Cut-up or mashed ripe fruits like bananas, pears, mangoes, and avocados

Shredded meat

Smashed beans

Scrambled eggs

Soft pasta

Cut up or strips of tofu

Deboned fish

Diced meat

Stage 4: Family Foods and Table Manners

By the time your baby reaches their first birthday, they will likely be able to eat a modified version of what the rest of the family is eating for meals. But if not, that’s perfectly okay, too. Thomson says, “some parents may have already introduced table foods before 12 months and others may have not. Either way is okay! Do what works for you and your family. There’s no ‘perfect’ order in which to introduce solids.”



At this age, your baby might enjoy foods like pancakes, grilled cheese, omelets or scrambled eggs, waffles, pasta, diced meats like chicken or turkey, soft veggies and fruits, cheese and muffins. And if your little one still enjoys purees, feel free to use them, Thomson says. “You can do a mix of both table foods and pureed foods even at 12 months of age. Purees are versatile and can be used as dips, spreads, or a topping. Or even a sauce base for things like meat or pasta.”







"The four baby food stages are used as a guideline to help parents navigate introducing solid foods to babies. In the first stage, parents can begin introducing puree foods, then in the second stage babies can enjoy foods with a thicker consistency. When babies develop more, they can begin eating soft solid foods (like steamed vegetables) in stage three. Stage four is when babies can fully transition to most solid foods. Though the food stages are typically marked by age, there's no specific age for each stage, and parents should pay attention to developmental signs to determine baby's readiness."

Key Takeaways







