Everyone Is Obsessing Over Selena Gomez's "Steak Tartare" Rhyme in Her New Song "Love On"
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Selena Gomez dropped her new song "Love On" and it immediately shot to the iTunes top 10 due to being impeccable, saving pop music as we know it, etc. But mostly we're here to talk about Selena's decision to rhyme "steak tartare" with "car," a lyric so instantly iconic that the ghost of Shakespeare has been found shaking.
“and then I rhymed steak tartare with the back of a car”
LOVE ON OUT NOW pic.twitter.com/Z6L1rrHmJN
— ؘ (@selnwr) February 22, 2024
And honestly the feedback from fans over this moment of lyrical genius is also overwhelmingly positive—as it should be:
new Selena Gomez song slaps. The steak tartare, back of a car, back of a bar, make a memoir, at the bazaar part?
like oh my rhyming queen is BACK#LoveOn pic.twitter.com/3fOlXIi0e4
— Rob Romeo (@RobbyIsAFreeElf) February 23, 2024
selena in the studio after rhyming steak tartare with car pic.twitter.com/u2NYm0keNz
— 𝕯𝖆𝖒𝖎𝖊𝖓 (@6inchlena) February 13, 2024
I actually really like the way she sang the steak tartare part sjsj pic.twitter.com/BXXrb1VCfM
— zarin (@taeseIena) February 22, 2024
obsessed with the steak tartare part of love on pic.twitter.com/g6iEHHFry1
— ؘ (@selnwr) February 23, 2024
when i saw the steak tartare line i was sure it would depend on delivery and she made it work so well pic.twitter.com/wHKNh0u6Zl
— bela 🍉 (@souverings) February 23, 2024
"Love On" by Selena Gomez officially breaks the record for the most streamed song that rhymes "steak tartare" with "car" in HISTORY pic.twitter.com/7t0I47qdM1
— // (@BiancaxSouvenir) February 22, 2024
rhyming steak tartare with car is genius pic.twitter.com/6Hm7bdz1lT
— viviana (fan) (@repmiIas) February 22, 2024
Why are we conversing over this steak tartare
When we could be somewhere other than here
Making out in the back of a car?
Or in the back of a bar
Or we could make a memoir, yeah
On the back wall of the last stall
In the bathroom at The Bazaar pic.twitter.com/kZJzXQpXuW
— Jão 🍑 (@JaoGomezz) February 23, 2024
When she rhymed steak tartare with car pic.twitter.com/lEIA61SgOt
— ✨ (@selsupreme) February 22, 2024
rhyming steak tartare with car is so camp 😭 pic.twitter.com/Jtj39jItda
— viviana (fan) (@repmiIas) February 22, 2024
“why’re we conversing over this steak tartare?”
plato gasped
aristotle’s heart raced
socrates gulped
— 🌪️ (@SGmymindandme) February 23, 2024
“we need more songs about conversing over steak tartare” but everyone is silent since this dropped 🙄 https://t.co/PvLxJrHSEl
— eric (@selendaxo) February 23, 2024
Welp. Here are the full lyrics for memorization purposes.
[Intro]
Qu'est-ce que je vais te nommer?
Je vais te nommer
"L'amour"
"L'amour tendre"
[Chorus]
Wait 'til I turn my love on
Wait 'til, wait 'til
Wait 'til I turn my love on
I'm no cheap thrill
I'm a roller coaster ride, baby, jump on
Come on, come on
'Cause baby if you can't tell
You're what I wanna love on, oh
[Verse 1]
This doesn't have to be
Some sort of mathematical equation
Slip off your jeans, slide in the sheets
Screaming "yes" in quotations
Clock in, baby, get to work
Night shift, but with all the perks
Timestamping when you fell in love
Time can't mеss with us
[Pre-Chorus]
Ooh, if you think about fallin'
Got you covered like garmеnts
Ooh, I deserve an applause for
Keeping you up late 'til you can't see straight, just wait, woo
[Chorus]
Wait 'til I turn my love on
Wait 'til, wait 'til
Wait 'til I turn my love on (Wait 'til I turn my love on)
I'm no cheap thrill
I'm a roller coaster ride, baby, jump on
Come on, come on
'Cause, baby, if you can't tell (Baby, if you can't tell)
You're what I wanna love on, oh
Wait 'til I turn my love on (Wait 'til I turn my love on)
Wait 'til, wait 'til
Wait 'til I turn my love on (Wait 'til I turn my love on)
You'll get your thrill
Just promise you'll be patient with the outcome
Oh, come on
'Cause, baby, if you can't tell (Baby, if you can't tell)
You're what I wanna love on, oh
[Verse 2]
Why are we conversing over this steak tartare
When we could be somewhere other than here
Making out in the back of a car?
Or in the back of a bar
Or we could make a memoir, yeah
On the back wall of the last stall
In the bathroom at The Bazaar
[Pre-Chorus]
Ooh, if you think about fallin'
Got you covered like garments (I got you covered)
Ooh, I deserve an applause for
Keeping you up late 'til you can't see straight, just wait, woo
[Chorus]
Wait 'til I turn my love on
Wait 'til, wait 'til
Wait 'til I turn my love on (Wait 'til I turn my love on)
I'm no cheap thrill
I'm a rollercoaster ride, baby, jump on
Come on, come on
'Cause, baby, if you can't tell (Baby, if you can't tell)
You're what I wanna love on, oh
Wait 'til I turn my love on (Wait 'til I turn my love on)
Wait 'til, wait 'til
Wait 'til I turn my love on (Wait 'til I turn my love on)
You'll get your thrill
Just promise you'll be patient with the outcome
Oh, come on
'Cause, baby, if you can't tell (Baby, if you can't tell)
You're what I wanna love on, oh
[Outro]
Wait 'til I, oh, yeah
Wait 'til I
Baby, if you can't tell
You're what I wanna love on, oh
If you need me I'll be here finding more things to rhyme "steak tartare" with.
You Might Also Like