Everyone Is Obsessing Over Selena Gomez's "Steak Tartare" Rhyme in Her New Song "Love On"

Selena Gomez dropped her new song "Love On" and it immediately shot to the iTunes top 10 due to being impeccable, saving pop music as we know it, etc. But mostly we're here to talk about Selena's decision to rhyme "steak tartare" with "car," a lyric so instantly iconic that the ghost of Shakespeare has been found shaking.

“and then I rhymed steak tartare with the back of a car”

LOVE ON OUT NOW pic.twitter.com/Z6L1rrHmJN — ؘ (@selnwr) February 22, 2024

And honestly the feedback from fans over this moment of lyrical genius is also overwhelmingly positive—as it should be:

new Selena Gomez song slaps. The steak tartare, back of a car, back of a bar, make a memoir, at the bazaar part?



like oh my rhyming queen is BACK#LoveOn pic.twitter.com/3fOlXIi0e4 — Rob Romeo (@RobbyIsAFreeElf) February 23, 2024

selena in the studio after rhyming steak tartare with car pic.twitter.com/u2NYm0keNz — 𝕯𝖆𝖒𝖎𝖊𝖓 (@6inchlena) February 13, 2024

I actually really like the way she sang the steak tartare part sjsj pic.twitter.com/BXXrb1VCfM — zarin (@taeseIena) February 22, 2024

obsessed with the steak tartare part of love on pic.twitter.com/g6iEHHFry1 — ؘ (@selnwr) February 23, 2024

when i saw the steak tartare line i was sure it would depend on delivery and she made it work so well pic.twitter.com/wHKNh0u6Zl — bela 🍉 (@souverings) February 23, 2024

"Love On" by Selena Gomez officially breaks the record for the most streamed song that rhymes "steak tartare" with "car" in HISTORY pic.twitter.com/7t0I47qdM1 — // (@BiancaxSouvenir) February 22, 2024

rhyming steak tartare with car is genius pic.twitter.com/6Hm7bdz1lT — viviana (fan) (@repmiIas) February 22, 2024

Why are we conversing over this steak tartare

When we could be somewhere other than here

Making out in the back of a car?

Or in the back of a bar

Or we could make a memoir, yeah

On the back wall of the last stall

In the bathroom at The Bazaar pic.twitter.com/kZJzXQpXuW — Jão 🍑 (@JaoGomezz) February 23, 2024

When she rhymed steak tartare with car pic.twitter.com/lEIA61SgOt — ✨ (@selsupreme) February 22, 2024

rhyming steak tartare with car is so camp 😭 pic.twitter.com/Jtj39jItda — viviana (fan) (@repmiIas) February 22, 2024

“why’re we conversing over this steak tartare?”



plato gasped

aristotle’s heart raced

socrates gulped — 🌪️ (@SGmymindandme) February 23, 2024

“we need more songs about conversing over steak tartare” but everyone is silent since this dropped 🙄 https://t.co/PvLxJrHSEl — eric (@selendaxo) February 23, 2024

Welp. Here are the full lyrics for memorization purposes.

[Intro]

Qu'est-ce que je vais te nommer?

Je vais te nommer

"L'amour"

"L'amour tendre"



[Chorus]

Wait 'til I turn my love on

Wait 'til, wait 'til

Wait 'til I turn my love on

I'm no cheap thrill

I'm a roller coaster ride, baby, jump on

Come on, come on

'Cause baby if you can't tell

You're what I wanna love on, oh



[Verse 1]

This doesn't have to be

Some sort of mathematical equation

Slip off your jeans, slide in the sheets

Screaming "yes" in quotations

Clock in, baby, get to work

Night shift, but with all the perks

Timestamping when you fell in love

Time can't mеss with us



[Pre-Chorus]

Ooh, if you think about fallin'

Got you covered like garmеnts

Ooh, I deserve an applause for

Keeping you up late 'til you can't see straight, just wait, woo



[Chorus]

Wait 'til I turn my love on

Wait 'til, wait 'til

Wait 'til I turn my love on (Wait 'til I turn my love on)

I'm no cheap thrill

I'm a roller coaster ride, baby, jump on

Come on, come on

'Cause, baby, if you can't tell (Baby, if you can't tell)

You're what I wanna love on, oh

Wait 'til I turn my love on (Wait 'til I turn my love on)

Wait 'til, wait 'til

Wait 'til I turn my love on (Wait 'til I turn my love on)

You'll get your thrill

Just promise you'll be patient with the outcome

Oh, come on

'Cause, baby, if you can't tell (Baby, if you can't tell)

You're what I wanna love on, oh



[Verse 2]

Why are we conversing over this steak tartare

When we could be somewhere other than here

Making out in the back of a car?

Or in the back of a bar

Or we could make a memoir, yeah

On the back wall of the last stall

In the bathroom at The Bazaar

[Pre-Chorus]

Ooh, if you think about fallin'

Got you covered like garments (I got you covered)

Ooh, I deserve an applause for

Keeping you up late 'til you can't see straight, just wait, woo



[Chorus]

Wait 'til I turn my love on

Wait 'til, wait 'til

Wait 'til I turn my love on (Wait 'til I turn my love on)

I'm no cheap thrill

I'm a rollercoaster ride, baby, jump on

Come on, come on

'Cause, baby, if you can't tell (Baby, if you can't tell)

You're what I wanna love on, oh

Wait 'til I turn my love on (Wait 'til I turn my love on)

Wait 'til, wait 'til

Wait 'til I turn my love on (Wait 'til I turn my love on)

You'll get your thrill

Just promise you'll be patient with the outcome

Oh, come on

'Cause, baby, if you can't tell (Baby, if you can't tell)

You're what I wanna love on, oh



[Outro]

Wait 'til I, oh, yeah

Wait 'til I

Baby, if you can't tell

You're what I wanna love on, oh

If you need me I'll be here finding more things to rhyme "steak tartare" with.

