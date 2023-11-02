Everyone is going BONKERS for Walmart’s inflatable highland cow—’it’s not a want it’s a need’

It’s official, the inflatables are taking over. There’s no doubt you’ve seen spooky Halloween inflatables all over peoples’ lawns and now that Christmas decorating is underway, get ready for Christmas inflatables.

There’s reindeer, Santa Clause and cute snowmen but have you seen the Walmart highland cow that social media is obsessing over? It’s the most adorable piece of decor you’ll ever own.

When you read the comments and see the words “I NEED” in all caps over and over again, don’t be surprised when you find yourself agreeing. Cute does not even begin to cover just how charming this highland cow is.

Walmart has two options for the highland cow inflatables. There’s a 6-foot blow-up whose got his Christmas best on with a festive scarf and string lights, priced at $45. Then, there’s the more affordable 3-foot highland cow inflatable that’s just under $17.

You can’t go wrong with either option. You can even create your own highland cow family and grab more than one. Scottish highland cows are having their moment—videos of the sweet cows are always going viral—and now that you can get a holiday version in your house, what’s not to love?

From the hair to the face, it’s cuteness overload.

People all over want these highland cow inflatables. The comments on these videos feature TikTokers from around the world asking if people can ship them! Everyone wants them so, if you are lucky enough to spot them at your local Walmart, don’t walk away.

Here’s a little taste of the TikTok madness over these delightful Walmart highland cows.

“umm yeah so does someone want to send this to me in Australia?”

“Can someone get one to Scotland?”

“I finally found one. I freaked out in the store and my husband pretended not to know me.”

“I most definitely bought it and now it’s chilling in my living room :)”

“it’s not a want it’s a need”