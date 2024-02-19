Everyone compliments me on this accent chair I got from Wayfair — and it's 59% off for Presidents' Day

I'm a homebody, so I love making my space feel as cozy and inviting as possible. I also want everyone who visits me to enjoy the decor and good vibes. One of the pieces my friends and family always notice — and compliment — when they're hanging at my home? This statement-making Celisha Velvet Side Chair in bright pink that I scored on sale at Wayfair last year. It's majorly marked down again today at the Wayfair Presidents' Day sale.

Why is it a good deal?

As much as it pains me to say this, this beautiful velvet accent chair is even cheaper now than when I purchased it last year. I thought I was getting a pretty good deal when I paid $190, so it's safe to say that at almost $30 cheaper, anyone who buys it now is definitely getting a bargain.

Why do I need this?

I have the Celisha Velvet Side Chair in one of my bedrooms, where we use it to sit and read or work at a desk. That said, I did experiment with keeping it in my living room and it was lovely there too. Bottom line: this plush, comfy chair works wherever you put it.

Like many people, I was very hesitant about buying a chair that I wouldn't be able to sit in first. And sure, it's returnable, but do you know how big a hassle it is to return oversized items? I thought long and hard before taking the plunge, and I can tell you it's comfy, sturdy and just as gorgeous in person as it is online. After unboxing, all I had to do was add the legs, which I was able to do with no help at all. And if you're wondering whether this is one of those low-to-the-ground chairs that requires superhuman knee strength to get in and out of, it's not! It's the perfect height for me, and I'm 5-foot-4.

This comfy accent chair adds a pop of color anywhere you need it.

What reviewers say

Ultimately, the rave reviews at Wayfair finally persuaded me to purchase the Celisha Velvet Side Chair. It has 4.8 out of 5 stars and hundreds of positive reviews.

One reviewer wrote, "I just received my new hot pink chair and I'm in love! It's gorgeous and so much prettier in person. I added a couple of throw pillows but it really doesn’t need them. It gives off a sophisticated vibe and I’ll definitely be ordering another one … I kinda want one in every color now. It was soooooo easy to put together and took maybe 10 minutes at the most."

Another happy shopper commented, "I went with the hot pink in this one and love it! Great delivery and assembly. Packaging perfect. The gold legs are a must — just fun! Highly recommend."

While I don't find the chair especially short compared with others I've sat in, some other reviewers think it could be a bit taller and suggest shoppers check the measurements before buying.

"The legs are very short, it reminds me of a footstool with a back on it," a final shopper said. "The chair itself is beautiful!"

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.