'A resource for everyone': Athens bra retailer offers expanded inventory at new location

Owner Carmen Champagne poses for a photo inside the new location of Grail Bra Specialists at 1040 Gaines School Road in Athens, Ga., on Thursday, May 16, 2024.

When Grail Bra Specialists owner Carmen Champagne and their staff celebrate the eastside business's five-year anniversary, the party will also serve as the grand opening of Grail's new retail space.

Located in suite 115 of the Ansonborough mixed-use development at 1040 Gaines School Rd., the festivities are scheduled to take place 2-8 p.m. Friday.

Originally opened in 2019 across the street at the Village at Cedar Shoals Shopping Center, Grail offers professional bra-fitting services and a stock that includes band sizes 26 to 60 and cup sizes AA through S. Champagne said it doesn't cost anything to come by and get fitted, and that their business "strives to be a resource for everyone" by prioritizing body shape and comfort.

Grail Bra Specialists carries an estimated 7,000 bras at their new eastside Athens, Ga. location on Thursday, May 16, 2024.

'A bra that didn't make me absolutely miserable'

Long before Champagne became an entrepreneur, their first time getting a professional bra fitting happened at a shop in Snellville that closed and moved out of state in 2020. Champagne described the experience as "a huge quality of life upgrade" that became the catalyst for an internet deep dive on sizing calculations, shape elements and the product side of how best to match bras with individual bodies.

"That fitting was the first time that I ended up in a bra that didn't make me absolutely miserable," said Champagne. "Interestingly, (Grail Bra Specialists) serves a lot of her clients now."

As an eastside Athens resident, Champagne started Grail by themself as a way to make a living doing something that interested them and would provide the flexibility to be closely available to their children while they were in school. Though big box chain stores do offer bra-fitting services, Champagne's vision was to specialize in that specific area and do it to the highest possible level, including making off-hours appointments for clients who were more comfortable being fitted when no other customers were in the store.

A "No Body Shame Zone" sign inside one of the new dressing rooms at Grail Bra Specialists at 1040 Gaines School Road in Athens, Ga., on Thursday, May 16, 2024.

A 'no body shame' zone

The sign in front of Champagne's business reads, "Welcome to Grail, where there is no wrong way to have a body." Prior to venturing into business for themself, Champage spent seven years as the full-time animal caretaker and exhibit specialist at Sandy Creek Nature Center. Rather than approach retail from a sales perspective, Champagne used their background in environmental education to create a collaborative fitting process that educates the customer without pressuring them to buy anything.

"We've all had our own experiences out there, and we don't want to treat anyone in here in a way that we wouldn't want to be treated," Champagne said.

"This is a vulnerable space for a lot of folks, and things like boundaries and consent are extremely important to us. Our policy of 'no body shaming' also extends to whatever kind of bra our clients come in here wearing. It's fine if people come in and shop without involving us at all, but most people do want help. That's kind of the point."

Grail Bra Specialists is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday. Walk-ins are welcome, and details regarding services and appointments can be found at grailbras.com.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Athens bra retailer opens new eastside location