'The Bachelorette's Charity Could Get A Big Fat Engagement Ring TN 👀

The final rose ceremony for Bachelorette Charity Lawson is almost here. With one finale episode to go, everyone is waiting with bated breath to see if this lovable star gets the man (and ring) of her dreams, or if she goes home empty handed. Literally and metaphorically. The good news is [SPOILER ALERT!] it looks like Charity will end up one happy fiancée at the end of the episode. Yup, Reality Steve says that Charity finds her happily-ever-after with Dotun Olubeko. And apparently, these two are *still* together.

Now that the happy news is out of the way, on to more pressing details: Her ring. Towards the end of every Bachelor and Bachelorette season, there's always one guy all Bachelor Nation stars are happy to see: Neil Lane. The engagement ring designer started doling out engagement rings on the 13th season of The Bachelor and the first season of The Bachelorette. It's not clear what kind of ring Charity may (or may not) get, but my bets are on a 2.5-carat round diamond with a pavé band. A classy ring for a classy lady.



By now, Lane has proven himself to be a designer worthy of his Bachelor Nation status. There are mega-carat diamonds and rings that look like works of art—including one ring with more than 260 diamonds on it (hello, Emily Maynard!). Whether the lady in question likes a more vintage sparkler or a super modern rock, it's Lane's job to deliver, and wow, does he. Square cut, emerald cut, princess cut: you name it, he's designed them all at this point.

From Kaitlyn Bristowe to Tayshia Adams and Bachelor Nation's newest bride-to-be, Kaity Biggar, there are more than 30 rings to moon over, and each one seems bigger than the last. Take a trip down memory lane and check out every engagement ring from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. Trust me, each one is a sight for sore eyes.

Here are all the engagement rings that have come out of The Bachelor Universe.



Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes

Katie Thurston showed off her stunning sparkler in a brand new Instagram post with ex-fiancé Blake Moynes. The 3-carat oval-shaped diamond is set in a crown motif with a hidden halo of exactly 90 smaller diamonds, per People.

"It's a very unique ring," Lane said. "It has a lot of meaning and a lot of detail. So it's not just a gem on her finger. It means so much more."

blakemoynes Instagram

Andrew Firestone and Jen Schefft

Andrew Firestone proposed to Jen Schefft with a gorgeous, oval-shaped Harry Winston ring on season three of The Bachelor. Jen went on to be the third Bachelorette, so you all know how that ended.

Carlo Allegri - Getty Images

Bob Guiney and Estella Gardinier

Season four with Bob Guiney in the lead role didn’t ~technically~ end with an engagement, but the ring giving still occurred. Bob gave his final woman Estella Gardinier a Harry Winston promise ring worth a whopping $45,000. That seems like more than a promise to me, but what do I know? It was moot anyway because the couple broke up shortly after the show aired.

L. Busacca - Getty Images

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth

Kaitlyn Bristowe’s dramatic season came to a close when she chose Shawn Booth. He proposed with a 3.5-carat, brilliant-cut diamond that sits on an intertwining band. The pair was together for three years before calling it quits. Kaitlyn has found love again with Bachelorette alum and fan-favorite Jason Tartick. P.S. They got engaged in 2021.

Rick Rowell - Getty Images

Chris Soules and Whitney Bischoff

Prince "Farming" Chris Soules popped the question to Whitney Bischoff, sending Becca Tilley home. He proposed with a stunning ring visible from miles away. They called off their engagement two months later, though.

Josiah Kamau - Getty Images

Josh Murray and Andi Dorfman

Josh Murray gave Bachelorette Andi Dorfman a ring fit for the queen she is. The stunning oval-shaped, halo-set ring was gor-geous. But the relationship didn’t last. Their tumultuous engagement ended eight months later.

Ben Rose - Getty Images

JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers (Take Two!)

Three years after their engagement, Jordan re-proposed with a new ring that is not from the Neil Lane family. This one is from Ring Concierge (Nicole Wegman) and is an oval on a thin band.

So, the couple finally got married six years after their "TV proposal" in May of 2022.

Steven Ferdman - Getty Images

Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo

Rachel Lindsay’s final man, Bryan Abasolo, chose a trendy pear-shaped sparkler when he proposed on her season of The Bachelorette. Their love story continues as they married in August 2019.

Daniel Zuchnik - Getty Images

Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen

The same night Becca’s ex Arie got engaged, she started her own journey to find love on The Bachelorette. Her final man was fly fisher Garrett Yrigoyen. The classy, three-stone ring set in yellow-gold fits Becca’s glamourous, yet down-to-earth personality.

The couple broke up in 2020, though.

Heidi Gutman - Getty Images

Desiree Hartsock and Chris Siegfried

Desiree Hartsock gave her final rose to Chris Siegfried, which proved to be the right fit for her. Chris gave her a symbolic 3.5-carat ring with a rose gold and platinum intertwining band that represents their life together. Desiree and Chris wed nearly two years later in a ceremony that was surprisingly not filmed for TV.

Desiree Hartsock - Instagram

Hannah Brown and Jed Wyatt

I think we all can agree that Jed Wyatt was not there for the right reasons, and Hannah Brown deserved better. But the man knows how to pick a ring. He selected a beautiful oval-shaped stone with a halo of diamonds surrounding it, which weighed three carats. Hannah broke up with Jed on her season finale after she found out he had a girlfriend while on the show.

Mark Bourdillion - Getty Images

Brad Womack and Emily Maynard

On his second season as The Bachelor, Brad Womack proposed to Emily Maynard with a shimmering cushion-cut diamond set on a split band. The ring featured 263 stones, but no amount could keep the couple together. Emily went on to become The Bachelorette.

Mark Wessels - Getty Images

Emily Maynard and Jef Holm

Jef “With One F” Holm proposed to Bachelorette Emily Maynard on the season eight finale. He selected an amazing emerald-shaped ring that sits on a thin band of diamonds. Their relationship didn’t last, though. They broke up later that year.

Mike Lawrie - Getty Images

Jake Pavelka and Vienna Girardi

Jake Pavelka, the OG pilot Bachelor, gave his final rose to Vienna Girardi. He proposed with a 2.72-carat platinum diamond ring that was eventually returned to producers. In one of the most dramatic breakups of all time, ABC took time out of The Bachelorette to air all of the couple’s dirty laundry on national TV. The pair addressed infidelity rumors, and their vicious breakup is hard to watch.

Jamie McCarthy - Getty Images

Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell

The bling is real. Bachelor Ben Higgins gave Lauren Bushnell a 4.6-carat engagement ring valued at $95,000. A year and half (and another reality TV show) later, the couple broke off their engagement. That’s okay, though. Lauren is happily married to country singer Chris Lane, and Ben just got engaged to Jessica Clarke, who was not part of the franchise.

Mireya Acierto - Getty Images

Ashley Hebert and JP Rosenbaum

Ashley Hebert provided Neil with plenty of inspiration when he designed her potential engagement rings. Her suitor, JP Rosenbaum, selected a breath-taking cushion-cut ring with a halo setting, which came out to 3.5 carats. The couple got married in an ABC special that aired in 2012. Ashley and JP have two children. He filed for divorce in August 2021.

Rodrigo Varela - Getty Images

Ali Fedotowsky and Roberto Martinez

Ali Fedotowsky and Roberto Martinez got engaged on the season six finale of The Bachelorette. Roberto proposed with a classy Asscher-cut ring valued at $50,000. After 18 months and many wedding postponements, the couple broke off their engagement and ended their relationship.

Amanda Edwards - Getty Images

Ben Flajnik and Courtney Robertson

Ben Flajnik picked a gorgeous ring for his final rose recipient, Courtney Robertson, who was also dubbed the villain of his season. The 3-carat ring valued at $60,000 was returned when the couple (unsurprisingly) broke up nine months later.

David Livingston - Getty Images

Trista Rehn and Ryan Sutter

Trista Rehn is the OG Bachelorette and is still married to the man who got her final rose, Ryan Sutter. Trista lost the ring Ryan originally proposed with, so Neil upgraded it to a four-carat, emerald-cut sparkler with a halo setting on their 10th anniversary.

Ida Mae Astute - Getty Images

Meredith Phillips and Ian McKee

Meredith Phillips’ season of The Bachelorette ended with Ian McKee getting down on one knee. Ian selected a mesmerizing 3.25-carat Tacori ring featuring a square center diamond and band full of emerald-cut diamonds. The pair lasted a year before calling it quits, which is pretty impressive by the franchise’s standards.

Craig Sjodin - Getty Images

Aaron Buerge and Helene Eksterowicz

The first season of The Bachelor didn’t end with a proposal, so Aaron Buerge became the first lead to get on one knee. He gave Helene Eksterowicz a three-stone, 3.75-carat Harry Winston ring. The couple broke off their engagement five weeks after the finale aired.

Scott Gries - Getty Images

DeAnna Pappas and Jesse Csincsak

DeAnna Pappas didn’t give her final rose to lovable dad Jason Mesnick to many people’s dismay. Instead, she chose Jesse Csincsak, who gave her a 2.3-carat, square-cut Tacori diamond. The couple broke up that same year by posting a video to their website, which was taken down.

Christopher Polk - Getty Images

Byron Velvick and Mary Delgado

Season six lead Byron Velvick proposed to Mary Delgado with a 3.5-carat, three-stone stunner from Tacori. The couple never tied the knot, but they were together for five years until a domestic dispute caused strain on their relationship.

Craig Sjodin - Getty Images

Matt Grant and Shayne Lamas

Matt “British Bachelor” Grant proposed to his final woman Shane Lamas on the season 12 finale of The Bachelor. He gave her a 2.85-carat Tacori eternity ring, which she supposedly kept when the couple broke up about a month after the finale aired. Now that’s a power move.

Adam Larkey - Getty Images

Prince Lorenzo Borghese and Jennifer Wilson

Italian Prince Lorenzo Borghese—FWIW, he had never been to Italy before going on the show—didn’t propose to his final woman, Jennifer Wilson. In fact, the ring he gave her wasn’t even a promise ring. He called it a “family ring.” Lorenzo’s mother designed the tasteful, multi-diamond sparkler with a beautiful round center stone. The couple broke up a year later, and it was rumored Lorenzo started dating his runner up, Sadie Murray.

Craig Sjodin - Getty Images

