Every celebrity contestant revealed on Season 10 of 'The Masked Singer'

Season 10 of “The Masked Singer” has kicked off — and it promises to be filled with many surprises.

Hosted by Nick Cannon with panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Ken Jeong and Rita Ora, who will be replacing Nicole Scherzinger for this season, there have already been a handful of surprising reveals.

Before the season kicked off, a special episode aired on Sept. 10, which featured a performance by Anonymouse, who was the first contestant to be revealed.

During the second episode, which was the official start of the competition, Gazelle, Diver, S'more, Rubber Ducky and Cow performed with one of them unmasked.

Each week, TODAY.com will update which unexpected famous faces were eliminated and revealed on the most recent episode.

See all the costumes of “The Masked Singer” Season 10 and all the celebrity contestants who are revealed to be underneath them so far. By the end of the season, we’ll know the identity of every performer.

Anonymouse in Episode 1

Who was behind the mask? Demi Lovato

In the Sept. 10 special episode, Anonymouse performed “What About Love?” by Heart. After a number of clues that indicated it was a powerhouse vocalist and actor tied to Disney, it was revealed to be the singer and actor.

“I wanted to do your show because it seems so fun and it has been so fun, and I get to sing,” Lovato said after the unmasking. “So it’s the best of both worlds.”

Lovato closed out her “Masked Singer” moment by saying how the panelists’ words “are so kind and I took them to heart.”

Rubber Ducky in Episode 2

Who was behind the mask? Anthony Anderson

The "black-ish" star performed during the Sept. 27 episode and was voted off after performing Dexys Midnight Runners’ “Come on Eileen.”

Jeong was the only panelist who guessed correctly, identifying Anderson after his performance.

Later in a post-show interview, Anderson said that his singing “was slightly off a bit.”

“I think I was trying to perfect it in rehearsal, when it came time for showtime I didn’t have anything left to give,” he said. “I over rehearsed.”

This article was originally published on TODAY.com