Road tripping? Keep this 250-piece first aid kit in your car just in case — it's on sale for $36

What is it?

Accidents happen, and sure, every home and car should have a basic first aid kit. But wouldn't you prefer something that's more than just basic? One that comes with just about everything you might need in an emergency? Take a look at yours: Does it fit that bill? Probably not. And is this really the kind of resource you want to skimp on? Well, the Everlit Survival First Aid Kit checks all the boxes and then some. With a whopping 250 pieces in the kit, there are enough tools for a single family or cohort of travel buddies to confront an emergency. Oh, and did we mention it's on sale at Amazon for just $36, down from $50?

Why is it a good deal?

You can't put a price on safety, but the fact that this already reasonably priced kit contains over 200 pieces and is marked down to just $36 is pretty hard to beat. We've barely seen it drop any lower than that, and if you plan on going camping or taking road trips this fall, this travel essential will more than pay for itself when it comes to having peace of mind.

Why do I need this?

Developed by U.S. military veterans and field tested by former Army leader, the Everlit Survival First Aid Kit's aforementioned 250 pieces all come perfectly packed in a water-resistant nylon bag with additional pockets to hold your own, non-emergency belongings. And weighing in at just two pounds, it couldn't be more portable.

Included in the package are multiple types of bandages, a relief pad, CPR mask, scissors, burn medicine, gloves, tweezers and more. An additional survival emergency kit comes with a disposable poncho, pocket knife, fire starter, saber card, flashlight, two glow sticks that stay lit for 12 hours and more. In short, if you need to bandage it, cut it, illuminate it or warm it, you'll find what you need in this kit! Having it on hand in your car or even your garage is a no-brainer, whether you're an intrepid adventurer or just a conscientious homebody.

You'll feel like you're unpacking Mary Poppins' carpet bag once you see how much fits into this compact pouch! (Photo: Amazon)

What reviewers say

Over 11,000 Amazon customers swear by this thing. "Great emergency kit at an amazing price!" raved one shopper. "This kit is very ideal as a carry-on for backpacking, and having one at home or in the car will come in handy during urgent situations. Aside from the variety of tools included in the kit, the quality of the tools and items are great as well. I personally like the flashlight very much, since you can adjust the radius of the light beam."

Another reported: "When I received the bag and realized how compact this is, I was thrilled. I was afraid I'd be hauling two luggy backpacks around, and this is perfect. My husband was surprised to see how much there was in the bag. It's perfect for little campouts."

"I’ve bought several compact first aid kits over the years. One thing they all had in common was they were compact, but once you opened them up and pulled anything out, it was impossible to put it back together," shared a final fan. "Well this kit stands out from the rest ... it is packed so well, that you can take everything out, inspect or use, and once done pack it all back in and it’s just as compact as it came. The tools, bandages, etc. look and feel of great quality. ... If I were to nitpick, the only issue would be the flashlight doesn’t come with a battery, so I’d suggest putting a battery in it before tossing this handy kit wherever you plan to place it." (Need some AAs? Here you go.)

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Auto

VacLife Tire Inflator $26 $45 Save $19 with coupon See at Amazon

Hotor Car Trash Can $10 $18 Save $8 See at Amazon

Suuson Car Phone Holder Moun $10 $14 Save $4 with coupon See at Amazon

Dbpower Portable Car Jump Starter $40 $90 Save $50 with coupon See at Amazon

AstroAI Tire Inflator $25 $45 Save $20 See at Amazon

Avapow Car Jump Starter $69 $120 Save $51 with coupon See at Amazon

Noco Boost Plus UltraSafe Car Battery Jump Starter $100 $125 Save $25 See at Amazon

ColorCoral Cleaning Gel $6 $12 Save $6 See at Amazon

Apps2Car Tablet Car Mount Holder $20 $30 Save $10 See at Amazon

Vacuums

Whall Cordless Vacuum $100 $400 Save $300 with coupon See at Amazon

Zcwa Robot Vacuum $140 $600 Save $460 with coupon See at Amazon

Lefant Robot Vacuum $100 $400 Save $300 See at Amazon

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum $189 $300 Save $111 See at Amazon

Dyson V8 Animal Vacuum $400 $500 Save $100 See at Amazon

Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $110 $160 Save $50 with coupon See at Amazon

TMA Cordless Vacuum $66 $70 Save $4 with coupon See at Amazon

Kitchen

Cuisinart 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set $25 $65 Save $40 See at Amazon

Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set $150 $345 Save $195 See at Amazon

Crock-Pot 7-Quart Slow Cooker $70 $90 Save $20 See at Amazon

Henckels 7-Piece Knife Set $82 $140 Save $58 See at Amazon

Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker $23 $30 Save $7 See at Amazon

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker $75 $100 Save $25 See at Amazon

Kitchellence 3-Stage Knife Sharpener $10 $30 Save $20 See at Amazon

Cuisinart 15-Piece Knife Set $65 $160 Save $95 See at Amazon

Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine $169 $199 Save $30 See at Amazon

HyperChiller HC2M Iced Coffee/Beverage Cooler $13 $25 Save $12 See at Amazon

KitchenAid 4.5-Quart Stand Mixer $278 $330 Save $52 See at Amazon

Home

Cozsinoor Queen-Size Cooling Pillows, Set of 2 $26 $95 Save $69 with coupon See at Amazon

FiPlus PowerGrip T9 Grabber Tool $10 $20 Save $10 See at Amazon

Stardrops The Pink Stuff $5 $6 Save $1 See at Amazon

Kasa Smart Plug, 4-Pack $24 $30 Save $6 See at Amazon

Sealegend 2-Piece Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit $9 $17 Save $8 See at Amazon

CGK Unlimited Queen-Size 4-Piece Sheet Set $30 $40 Save $10 See at Amazon

Ticonn Storage Bags, 6-Pack $31 $50 Save $19 See at Amazon

Tempur-Pedic Memory Foam Symphony Pillow $63 $119 Save $56 See at Amazon

AquaDance 7" Rainfall Showerhead $35 $46 Save $11 See at Amazon

OGHom Clothing Steamer $28 $34 Save $6 See at Amazon

Sealegend Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit $10 $20 Save $10 See at Amazon

Kosin LED Grill Lights, 2-Pack $12 $13 Save $1 See at Amazon

Bedsure Satin Pillowcase $6 $12 Save $5 with coupon See at Amazon

Dewalt 20V Max Cordless Drill $99 $179 Save $80 See at Amazon