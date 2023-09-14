Road tripping? Keep this 250-piece first aid kit in your car just in case — it's on sale for $36
What is it?
Accidents happen, and sure, every home and car should have a basic first aid kit. But wouldn't you prefer something that's more than just basic? One that comes with just about everything you might need in an emergency? Take a look at yours: Does it fit that bill? Probably not. And is this really the kind of resource you want to skimp on? Well, the Everlit Survival First Aid Kit checks all the boxes and then some. With a whopping 250 pieces in the kit, there are enough tools for a single family or cohort of travel buddies to confront an emergency. Oh, and did we mention it's on sale at Amazon for just $36, down from $50?
Keep this top-seller in your car at all times in case of an emergency — there's no such thing as being too prepared!
Why is it a good deal?
You can't put a price on safety, but the fact that this already reasonably priced kit contains over 200 pieces and is marked down to just $36 is pretty hard to beat. We've barely seen it drop any lower than that, and if you plan on going camping or taking road trips this fall, this travel essential will more than pay for itself when it comes to having peace of mind.
Why do I need this?
Developed by U.S. military veterans and field tested by former Army leader, the Everlit Survival First Aid Kit's aforementioned 250 pieces all come perfectly packed in a water-resistant nylon bag with additional pockets to hold your own, non-emergency belongings. And weighing in at just two pounds, it couldn't be more portable.
Included in the package are multiple types of bandages, a relief pad, CPR mask, scissors, burn medicine, gloves, tweezers and more. An additional survival emergency kit comes with a disposable poncho, pocket knife, fire starter, saber card, flashlight, two glow sticks that stay lit for 12 hours and more. In short, if you need to bandage it, cut it, illuminate it or warm it, you'll find what you need in this kit! Having it on hand in your car or even your garage is a no-brainer, whether you're an intrepid adventurer or just a conscientious homebody.
What reviewers say
Over 11,000 Amazon customers swear by this thing. "Great emergency kit at an amazing price!" raved one shopper. "This kit is very ideal as a carry-on for backpacking, and having one at home or in the car will come in handy during urgent situations. Aside from the variety of tools included in the kit, the quality of the tools and items are great as well. I personally like the flashlight very much, since you can adjust the radius of the light beam."
Another reported: "When I received the bag and realized how compact this is, I was thrilled. I was afraid I'd be hauling two luggy backpacks around, and this is perfect. My husband was surprised to see how much there was in the bag. It's perfect for little campouts."
"I’ve bought several compact first aid kits over the years. One thing they all had in common was they were compact, but once you opened them up and pulled anything out, it was impossible to put it back together," shared a final fan. "Well this kit stands out from the rest ... it is packed so well, that you can take everything out, inspect or use, and once done pack it all back in and it’s just as compact as it came. The tools, bandages, etc. look and feel of great quality. ... If I were to nitpick, the only issue would be the flashlight doesn’t come with a battery, so I’d suggest putting a battery in it before tossing this handy kit wherever you plan to place it." (Need some AAs? Here you go.)
Snag it in black, green, tan, two types of camo or this bright red for easy visibility.
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:
Auto
VacLife Tire Inflator$26$45Save $19 with coupon
Hotor Car Trash Can$10$18Save $8
Suuson Car Phone Holder Moun$10$14Save $4 with coupon
Dbpower Portable Car Jump Starter$40$90Save $50 with coupon
AstroAI Tire Inflator$25$45Save $20
Avapow Car Jump Starter$69$120Save $51 with coupon
Noco Boost Plus UltraSafe Car Battery Jump Starter$100$125Save $25
ColorCoral Cleaning Gel$6$12Save $6
Apps2Car Tablet Car Mount Holder$20$30Save $10
Vacuums
Whall Cordless Vacuum$100$400Save $300 with coupon
Zcwa Robot Vacuum$140$600Save $460 with coupon
Lefant Robot Vacuum$100$400Save $300
iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum$189$300Save $111
Dyson V8 Animal Vacuum$400$500Save $100
Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$110$160Save $50 with coupon
TMA Cordless Vacuum$66$70Save $4 with coupon
Kitchen
Cuisinart 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set$25$65Save $40
Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set$150$345Save $195
Crock-Pot 7-Quart Slow Cooker$70$90Save $20
Henckels 7-Piece Knife Set$82$140Save $58
Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker$23$30Save $7
Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker$75$100Save $25
Kitchellence 3-Stage Knife Sharpener$10$30Save $20
Cuisinart 15-Piece Knife Set$65$160Save $95
Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine$169$199Save $30
HyperChiller HC2M Iced Coffee/Beverage Cooler$13$25Save $12
KitchenAid 4.5-Quart Stand Mixer$278$330Save $52
Home
Cozsinoor Queen-Size Cooling Pillows, Set of 2$26$95Save $69 with coupon
FiPlus PowerGrip T9 Grabber Tool$10$20Save $10
Stardrops The Pink Stuff$5$6Save $1
Kasa Smart Plug, 4-Pack$24$30Save $6
Sealegend 2-Piece Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit$9$17Save $8
CGK Unlimited Queen-Size 4-Piece Sheet Set$30$40Save $10
Ticonn Storage Bags, 6-Pack$31$50Save $19
Tempur-Pedic Memory Foam Symphony Pillow$63$119Save $56
AquaDance 7" Rainfall Showerhead$35$46Save $11
OGHom Clothing Steamer$28$34Save $6
Sealegend Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit$10$20Save $10
Kosin LED Grill Lights, 2-Pack$12$13Save $1
Bedsure Satin Pillowcase$6$12Save $5 with coupon
Dewalt 20V Max Cordless Drill$99$179Save $80