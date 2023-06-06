Got parched skin and dry sinuses? A humidifier can help — and this one's nearly 30% off

Summer is a busy time of year, with plenty of trips to the beach and pool in the mix. But all that time outside in the hot sun can dehydrate your skin and hair, leaving it dry and prone to breakage. At the same time, indoor air conditioning can suck moisture from the air, drying out your hair and skin even more — and doing a number on your sinuses in the process. That's where the Everlast Comforting Cool Mist Humidifier can come in and nearly 6,000 perfect reviews to back it up. These handy devices help infuse moisture into your air to help restore your skin and other sensitive areas of your body back to their ideal state and lucky for you, it's on sale right now for nearly 30% off.

A humidifier can help with dry sinuses and skin. (Photo: Amazon)

At a basic level, a humidifier helps balance out your home's humidity (i.e. moisture in your air). When it's at an ideal level, it can help support the moisture your hair and skin needs, Dr. Joshua Zeichner, director of Director of Cosmetic and Clinical Research at The Mount Sinai Hospital, tells Yahoo Life. "When using a humidifier in your home, you are increasing the water contents of the air, which can ultimately minimize dry skin and brittle hair," he says.

When you use a humidifier, you're "literally adding moisture to the skin and mucous membranes," New York dermatologist Dr. Gary Goldenberg says. "This is especially important for those with dry skin and eczema — dry skin can potentially lead to a flare of their eczema."

But a humidifier can help with a range of other things, too. "I recommend them for all reasons," says Dr. Omid Mehdizadeh, a board-certified otolaryngologist (ENT) and laryngologist at Pacific Neuroscience Institute in Santa Monica, Calif. "If someone has a history of dry mouth, dry eyes, dry nose, it can help. It helps with the eyes, nasal drainage, oral health, that feeling of having a dry mouth and throat when you wake up. ...A humidifier is overall a wonderful thing to use."

A humidifier can also help get gunk out of your throat that builds up when you have allergies, Dr. Christopher Brooks, an allergist and immunologist at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, tells Yahoo Life. "Patients with allergies often suffer from mucous drainage that ends up in their nose, sinuses and in their throat," he says. "A humidifier can be helpful for patients with thick mucous as it can help loosen secretions which can allow the mucous to drain. This can relieve symptoms such as nasal obstruction or sinus pressure, which for some patients are their most bothersome symptoms."

Allergy symptoms can also "be exacerbated by dry air or dryness in the airways or on your skin," making a humidifier a tool that can help, Dr. Purvi Parikh, an allergist and immunologist with the Allergy & Asthma Network, tells Yahoo Life.

Mehdizadeh suggests aiming for humidity levels of 30% to 50% in your home and running a humidifier at night in your bedroom. If you're shopping for a humidifier, Zeichner recommends using a cool mist humidifier since you won't need to stress about the possibility of burns if you get too close.

Another thing to keep in mind, per Parikh: It's important to properly maintain and clean your humidifier. "Humidifiers are prone to collecting dust mites and mold if not properly maintained," she says. "If an allergic patient uses it, they must be hyper-vigilant about keeping it clean and free of allergens."

Ready to add a humidifier to your moisturizing arsenal? Consider the popular Everlasting Comfort Cool Mist Humidifier — it's just $40 right now. This humidifier — with thousands of adoring fans — covers up to 300 square feet of space and has a 360-degree nozzle to disperse moist air all over. It also has a roomy four-liter capacity, allowing it to run for 40 hours before needing a refill.

Amazon Everlasting Comfort Cool Mist Humidifier $40 $56 Save $16 This humidifier has an impressive four liter capacity, allowing it to cover up to 300 square feet of space. A 360-degree nozzle makes sure plenty of mist gets dispersed around your room. $40 at Amazon

This humidifier features a built-in tray for essential oils, in case you want to add aromatherapy to the mix. An LED nightlight helps you to see it in the dark, and it has safety features like auto shut-off when water levels are low, along with a non-slip base to keep it stable.

Reviewers rave that the Everlasting Comfort humidifier is incredibly quiet. "It is unbelievably quiet," said a happy customer. "A full reservoir of water seems to last about 18 to 24 hours. The little lights on the front let you know that the device is on and which setting you've chosen. After about 20 seconds the front of the device goes dark so you don't have a silly light shining in your eyes all night. Wonderful feature. Oh, and did I mention that it was quiet?"

A fellow fan called this the "best portable humidifier I've ever used." They added, "This is a fantastic portable humidifier to set up next to a bed. It’s soooooo quiet and easy to use."

Amazon Everlasting Comfort Cool Mist Humidifier $40 $56 Save $16 A diffuser and essential oil tray allows you to use your humidifier for aromatherapy. Reviewers swear it's quiet, so you can comfortably run it at night. $40 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Auto

Meguiar’s Deep Crystal Car Wash $4 $14 Save $9 See at Amazon

Suuson Phone Holder for Car $13 $20 Save $6 with coupon See at Amazon

Fbb Phone Mount for Car $12 $40 Save $28 with coupon See at Amazon

iOttie Easy One Touch 5 Air Vent and Flush Mount Combo $20 $25 Save $5 See at Amazon

Pulidiki Cleaning Gel for Car $6 $13 Save $7 See at Amazon

VacLife Tire Inflator Portable Air Compressor $26 $45 Save $19 with coupon See at Amazon

Vacuums

Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $100 $500 Save $400 with coupon See at Amazon

Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $110 $450 Save $340 with coupon See at Amazon

Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $110 $400 Save $290 with coupon See at Amazon

Shark VM252 VacMop Pro Cordless Hard Floor Vacuum Mop $80 $100 Save $20 See at Amazon

Black+Decker Bagless Canister Multi-Cyclonic Vacuum Cleaner $120 $230 Save $110 See at Amazon

Orfeld Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $120 $210 Save $90 with coupon See at Amazon

Kitchen

Cuisinart Advantage Color Collection 12-Piece Knife Set $25 $65 Save $40 See at Amazon

Amazon Basics 3-Piece Non-Stick Frying Pan Set - 8 Inch $27 $36 Save $9 See at Amazon

Kitchellence 3-Stage Knife Sharpener $12 $30 Save $18 See at Amazon

Henckels Solution Razor-Sharp 7-pc Knife Set $80 $140 Save $60 See at Amazon

Margaritaville Key West Frozen Concoction Maker $188 $400 Save $212 See at Amazon

Alpha Grillers Instant Read Meat Thermometer $16 $20 Save $4 See at Amazon

Home

Titanker Shower Curtain Hooks $7 $17 Save $10 See at Amazon

Sealegend 2-Piece Dryer-Vent Cleaner Kit $9 $20 Save $11 with coupon See at Amazon

KopBeau OscillatingTower Fan $83 $100 Save $17 See at Amazon

Caravan Canopy Sports Infinity Zero Gravity Chair (2-Pack) $102 $200 Save $98 See at Amazon