Ever wonder the history of road names? In Collier County, they're named after pioneers

Road names can be peculiar and puzzling, especially if the meaning behind it is unknown. Some seem random and outlandish, others may make perfect sense.

In Collier County, many streets are named after politicians or settlers and founders of Southwest Florida.

Here's a look at how some of Collier's roads were named.

Airport-Pulling Road

The Pulling family in Naples in the early 1900s.

The road is named for John Pulling Sr., who was one of Collier County’s most prolific land investors. It already was labeled Airport Road and the hyphen and Pulling were added to it

Barefoot Williams Road

Barefoot Williams Road is named for John Archie "Barefoot" Williams. After moving to Southwest Florida, Williams gave up wearing shoes. He was well known in the community for selling oysters and shellfish to local restaurants and owned an oyster house at the end of that road.

Born on a farm in Sanilac County, Michigan, in 1883, Williams later worked as a streetcar conductor in Flint, the Daily News reported in 2008. He married Jane Wittenmeyer and they had six living children by the time he moved his family to Detroit, where he worked for the Street Railway Co. Williams also worked in a factory and drove a truck for a moving company before eventually moving to Naples.

The road runs southeast off of U.S. 41 East in East Naples, ending at Tower Road that runs east-west.

Goodlette-Frank Road

A constant stream of traffic crosses the intersection of Goodlette-Frank and Pine Ridge roads in Naples, on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019.

The Goodlette half of this road name comes from Richard H. Goodlette, a Collier County commissioner from 1956-60 and past president of the Naples Board of Realtors. Goodlette died in 1974. Paul Frank was a pioneer in the 1920s and started swamp buggy races.

Goodlette-Frank Road runs north-south, from Immokalee Road to the north down to U.S. 41 East in Naples.

Vanderbilt Drive, Vanderbilt Beach Road

View from Vanderbilt Beach Drive/Vanderbilt Road. Undated vintage photo.

Vanderbilt Drive and Vanderbilt Beach Road are named after the beach. But, in order to understand the meaning behind the road names, we must know the meaning behind the beach name.

When JB Conners came to SWFL, he named a beach Vanderbilt beach to give the impression of wealth and to encourage the area to be prestigious.

Gordon Drive

The swank, palm tree-lined Gordon Drive ― home to some of the most expensive mansions in Collier County ― was named after Roger Gordon, one of the first settlers in Naples.

The Gordon Pass and Gordon River are also named after him.

Traffic backs up at Immokalee Road and I-75 in Naples on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024.

Immokalee Road

Immokalee Road for years was a two-lane road. But expansion westward away from Naples led to construction projects in the last couple decades. The road connects Immokalee to North Naples and is a major east-west road in Collier County.

Immokalee translates to "my home" in Miccosukee.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: How Collier County streets got their names: Here's a sampling