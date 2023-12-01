If You Ever Ran A Superfan Account Of Some Kind, What Was The Wildest Niche Fandom Drama You Experienced?

Being part of a fandom — especially on social media — can be a fun and meaningful way to connect with other people who share your interests from all around the world. However, fandom can bring out both people's best — like heart-wrenching fan-fiction stories and amazing fan art — and their worst — like intense arguments, plagiarism, and far-reaching theories that negatively impact the real lives of the people you're stanning.

If you've ever run a superfan or stan account for a TV show, movie franchise, celebrity, YouTuber, etc., then you've most likely run into your fair share of wild but niche fandom drama.

For example, in 2019, the Swiftie behind the @LegitTayUpdates Twitter account went viral after sharing they'd been in prison for refusing to join the Israel Defense Forces.

Later in 2019, an Ariana Grande fan named Dorothy claimed that, after her mom took her phone away, she tweeted from her smart fridge. #FreeDorothy even trended, but it turned out that the tweet was likely a hoax.

And all the way back in 2001, before Cassandra Clare was famous for writing The Mortal Instruments, she was a popular Harry Potter fan-fiction writer under the pen name "Cassandra Claire," and she got caught up in an alleged plagiarism controversy.

Jeremychanphotography / Getty Images

So, if you've ever been involved in the world of fan-fiction, fan art, or stan accounts, what's the wildest fandom drama you've ever seen? Tell us all about it in the comments, and you may be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post!