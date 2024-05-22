New events venue to open in Gonzales for weddings, parties

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – Daymin Delcambre, the owner of The Venue of Southern LA, wanted to bring an affordable option to brides and clients in Gonzales that was also within walking distance of hotels.

“When searching for a venue for my wedding, I was unable to find a venue nearby a hotel so I worried about drinking and driving for guests,” Delcambre said.

She opened her business in Gonzales because the city is on the outskirts of Baton Rouge.

The venue is not just for weddings. Delcambre said the venue could host family reunions, bridal showers, birthday parties, rehearsals, graduations and corporate meetings.

“Our floor plan is an open floor plan, which can be set up to our client’s liking. We are completely customizable and we have in-house vendors as well as allowing our client to bring their own vendors of choice,” she said.

The venue has an in-house bridal suite, a lounge and a patio. It is the only one in Gonzales within walking distance of a hotel, according to Delcambre.

Free tours are available for guests to get a visual of the venue. Delcambre said they offer payment plans to work with their clients. A down payment of 25% is required and the remaining balance is due 30 days before the event.

“We aim to please our clients. The most important part of our job is to give our clients a stress-free celebration. We want our clients to feel special and be able to celebrate any event without having to worry about drinking and driving,” she said.

The Venue of LA will open on June 1.

