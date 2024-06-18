Events to celebrate Juneteenth in and around Baltimore

Here’s a list of local events celebrating Juneteenth, a national holiday signed into law by President Joe Biden in 2022. Juneteenth commemorates the day on June 19, 1865, when a Union general read orders in Galveston, Texas, stating all enslaved people in the state were free according to federal law.

Tuesday: In Celebration of Juneteenth

Learn all about the holiday at In Celebration of Juneteenth at Enoch Pratt Free Library, 400 Cathedral St. Historian Bradley Alston will talk about the inception of the national holiday and how it resonates today. There will be a Q&A at the end of the talk. The free event takes place in the Poe Room. calendar.prattlibrary.org

Tuesday 7 p.m.

Wednesday: Freedom’s Voices from Jubilee to Reparations

Through art, song and discussion delve into the holiday at Freedom’s Voices from Jubilee to Reparations at the Reginald F. Lewis Museum, 830 East Pratt St., 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. There will be a Freedom Quilt Artist Talk by Dr. Joan M. E. Gaither. The Carter Legacy Singers will perform a jubilee concert. Listen to monologues of fiber artists at Black Woman Genius and join a discussion about reparations with filmmaker John Comer. lewismuseum.org

Wednesday 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Juneteenth concert in Columbia

Hear African American composers and performers of art songs, spirituals and gospel music at a Juneteenth Concert at St. John Baptist Church, presented by the Howard County Center of African American Culture and the Denyce Graves Foundation. The concert features mezzo-soprano Mia Athey, tenor Aaron Crouch, tenor Kevin Webb Jr., pianist JoyAnne Amani and St. John the Baptist Gospel Singers. A reception offering African American cuisine will follow.

Wednesday 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: Juneteenth in Carroll County

Bring the family to the Juneteenth in Carroll County celebration on the campus of Carroll Community College, 1601 Washington Road, Westminster, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. This is an outdoors event so bring a lawn chair and blankets. Food trucks and vendors will be on hand. speakonitactonit.org

Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m

Saturday: Annapolis Juneteenth Parade and Festival

Enjoy the sights and sounds of the Annapolis Juneteenth Parade and Festival. From noon to 1 p.m., the parade starts at College Street, follows West Street to Amos Garrett Boulevard. The festival begins at 1 p.m. at the Bates Athletic Complex, 935 Spa Road Annapolis. Listen to musical performances by Ron Ward Jr., Rapper Lil Syxx, Anita Wilson, and others. Food trucks will take your order. .There will be a fireworks display. The event is free. theannapolisjuneteenth.org

Saturday

Saturday and Sunday: AFRAM

Attend the two-day celebration of African-American families and communities at the 47th annual AFRAM at Druid Hill Park, 900 Druid Park Lake Drive. Listen to musical performances by headliners Busta Rhymes, Crystal Waters, October London, Alex Isley, Mya, Big Daddy Kane, Karen Clark-Sheard and Morris Day. Vendors and food trucks will be on hand. aframbaltimore.com

Saturday and Sunday