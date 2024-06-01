Event aims to teach others about water conservation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The second annual Water Pool-ooza on the Grand was held at Riverside Park on Saturday to teach people about where our water comes from.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., attendees were able to learn all about water conservation, where our water comes from and learn from city experts.

There were hands-on activities for kids, a firetruck, a garbage truck and kayaking. The experts were also joined by Storm Team 8 Chief Meteorologist Emeritus Bill Steffen, who was showing everyone different instruments and the physics surrounding water.

Hillary Caron, the water system, education and programs coordinator with the city of Grand Rapids, said the event was a way to teach everyone about the importance of protecting our water and learn more about water conservation.

“Behind every drop of clean water, there’s hundreds of jobs and careers and in order for us to make sure that we have clean fresh water for future generations, we need water champions. So we need people that understand where their water comes from, what happens to it after they use it, what we can do to make sure that we keep contaminants out and make sure we do what we can to be champions for our water,” Caron said.

She added that you could learn more about water conservation and even schedule tours at the Lake Michigan filtration plant or wastewater plant on the city of Grand Rapids' website.

