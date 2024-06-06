Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library reopens McCollough to community

EVANSVILLE — The McCollough Library has reopened for readers of all ages.

The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library branch had been closed since late last summer, as the space was updated and renovations were completed. McCollough was temporarily housed across the street at Washington Square Mall.

McCollough, located at 5115 Washington Ave., was built in 1964.

Inside the renovated EVPL McCollough located at 5115 Washington Ave. in Evansville, Ind., Wednesday, June 5, 2024.

An official grand reopening celebration will take place later this summer, according to EVPL officials.

When visiting, the EVPL said people can expect to see new lighting, furniture, carpet and paint. There are also four new small meetings room and a main meeting room with new technology.

The children's area is ready for summer break with its new activity room.

The children’s area inside the renovated EVPL McCollough located at 5115 Washington Ave. in Evansville, Ind., Wednesday, June 5, 2024.

Updates to the library were planned as a part of EVPL's master facilities plan. McCollough is classified as a regional location for the library system, which is classified as having a physical collection of materials between 70,000 and 85,000.

In the facilities plan, feedback from visitors included requests for more computer workstations and a more "vibrant" kids area.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Evansville's McCollough Library reopens to community