Evansville-area food news: 9 bites of food news for you this week

EVANSVILLE − We're bringing you Tri-State restaurant happenings and food news you need to know. Here's the latest.

Evansville Farmers Market has new location

The Evansville farmers Market, formerly at Washington Square Mall, is this year happening at the US Incubator on John St. Every Saturday morning from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Look for produce and food items, handmade goods and more.

The US Incubator and Evansville Farmers Market is at 815 John St. For information on the market call 812-463-2434.

FireChicken to hit Evansville streets

The FireChicken food truck has announced on Facebook that it will be back on the road this year in Evansville. Diners will be ready for creative fried chicken tacos, chicken "stacks," and those deep fried avocado tacos everyone loved from The Duffy Shuffle. Watch the Facebook page for more information and times and locations of service.

Food trucks gather at Farm 57 every Wedensday evening through fall.

Food trucks are at Farm 57

Food Trucks at Farm 57 has begun for the 2024 season. The food truck gathering will happen every Wednesday night from 4:30-8 p.m. with live music, around a dozen food trucks, adult beverages inside the farm store, and much more. In case of bad weather, watch the Farm 57 Facebook page and Evansville Food Trucks on Facebook for alternate plans or cancelation.

Farm 57 is at 3443 Kansas Road; 812-677-5757.

Strawberries are in at Mayse Farm Market

Mayse Farm Market is picking fresh strawberries early this year. Staff are picking small amounts every day and the supply is first-come, first-served, so call first if you have a long drive. U-pick is not yet available, but will be announced on the Facebook page. The Mayse bakery is making fresh strawberry pies. Stop also for hanging baskets, greenhouse tomatoes, other baked goods, local foods and more.

Mayse Farm Market is at 6400 N. Saint Joseph Ave.; 812-963-3175.

Mother's Day Brunch at ONEP

The Old National Events Plaza will offer a Mother's Day brunch on Sunday, May 12, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. On the buffet will be breakfast offerings including scrambled eggs and breakfast meats, hashbrown casserole, pastries and fruit, shrimp cocktail, omelet and waffle stations, a salad bar, fried chicken, pork tenderloin, southern vegetable sides, a beef carving station, and a kids' buffet. Tickets are $38 for adults, and $15 for kids ages 3-12. Add bottomless mimosas or bloody marys for $10.

The Old National Events Plaza is at 715 Locust St.

On Deck open for the season

The On Deck Riverside Bar & Grill is open for the season in Henderson, Ky. Stop in for casual appetizers, smashburgers, wraps, quesadillas, drinks and live music.

On Deck is at 100 Second St., Henderson, Kentucky; 270-854-9401.

Cuban Buffet opens in Jasper

The Sabor Cubano Cuban Buffet will soon open in Jasper, which just over an hour northeast of Evansville. It is located inside the Clarion Pointe Hotel. The restaurant was scheduled to open on Friday, May 3, but the opening was postponed due to a delay in Health department approval. We'll announce when it opens to the public.

The Sabor Cubano Cuban Buffet will be inside the Clarion Pointe Inn at 272 Brucke Strasse, Jasper, Ind.

Melanie Albert is following her passion with her new business Smalbert's Comfort Food Catering.

Smalbert's Catering Meet and Eat

Smalbert's Comfort Food Catering will have a meet and eat celebration at Thyme in the Kitchen on Saturday, May 11, beginning at 10 a.m. Melanie Albert of Smalbert's will be moving her business into the catering kitchen formerly occupied by Culinary Innovations behind the store, and will be on hand to answer questions and share food samples while supplies last. There will be 20% off all food products and customers may enter a giveaway for Smalbert's and Thyme in the Kitchen gift cards.

Thyme in the Kitchen and Smalbert's Comfort Food Catering are at 2308 W. Franklin St.; 812-774-6065.

Sportsman's Bar to close for remodeling

The Sportsman's Bar and Grill has announced that it will be closing for repairs and upgrades on Monday, May 6. The estimated closure time is three weeks. We'll let you know when things are open again.

The Sportsman's Bar & Grill is at 2315 W. Franklin St.; 812-422-0801.

Send your food news to Aimee Blume at aimee.blume@courierpress.com. For more Evansville-area restaurant news and discussion, visit Fingers, Fork, Knife and Spoon Evansville, Evansville 411 NEWS development news, and join Tri-State Restaurant Reviews, all on Facebook.

