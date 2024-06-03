Evansville-area food news: 8 bites of food news for you this week

EVANSVILLE − We're bringing you Tri-State restaurant happenings and food news you need to know. Here's the latest.

Marina Pointe and Dive Barge open for the season

The Marina Pointe Restaurant and Nightclub and the nearby Dive Barge are open for the season. The Marina Pointe is a large open air bar, restaurant, and stage on top of the riverbank, and the associated Dive Barge, as the name suggests, is a bar and small restaurant on a barge floating on the river. Stop by for fun, casual food, drinks and live music on the river.

The Marina Pointe and Dive Barge are at 1801 Waterworks Road.

Guests enjoy drinks on the riverside deck at the Marina Pointe Restaurant, Bar and Nightclub on Saturday, May 28, 2022.

New Restaurant entering food hall

Chef Lo on the Go will be a new restaurant concept inside the Main Street Food & Beverage Food Hall, taking the place of the current NOMOD. Chef Cory Wildy is the current chef at NOMOD, but will be rolling the venue into his own concept as of June 14, serving items such as fries, creative burgers, Cajun catfish and other sandwiches.

The Main Street Food & Beverage Food Hall is at 900 Main St.

Collective now open for brunch

The Collective is now open every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for a brunch buffet with bloody Mary and mimosa bars. On the buffet you'll find fruit salad with granola and yogurt, Tex Mex toppings for build-your-own breakfast tacos, all your breakfast egg and meat favorites, chicken and waffles, bread pudding French toast and more.

The Collective is above Comfort by the Cross-Eyed Cricket at 228 Main St.; 812-303-8339.

New birria taco food truck

Jack B. Nibble Taco Company is a new food truck in Evansville powered by Jeff the Chef and focusing on birria tacos – corn tortillas filled with shredded slow-cooked beef, onion, cilantro and cheese, then served with a bowl of the beef cooking broth for dipping, lime wedges and radish slices. Watch the Facebook page for times and dates of service.

Rockin' Chicken open

Rockin’ Chicken is now open on First Avenue in the former Long John Silvers building, which most recently housed The Taqueria Company and Gonz' Steak Burger. Rockin' Chicken serves marinated grilled chicken, ribs, pulled pork, winges, potatoes, burgers and more with a wide range of condiments and dipping sauces.

Rockin' Chicken is at 2519 N. 1st Ave.; 812-773-3289.

Olea Fusion Bistro will soon be moving from Henderson to Owensboro. The current Olea space will become a bar & grill concept by the same owners.

Olea Fusion Bistro moving to Owensboro

Olea Fusion Bistro in Henderson is closing and moving to Owensboro, Kentucky. The post on Olea's Facebook page reads: "Olea Fusion Bistro has found a new home in Owensboro and will be relocating soon. In its current location, a Bar & Grill concept will reopen on June 6 with an updated menu, cocktails, and drinks, as well as extended hours of operation. We will use this time to make some changes and take a well-deserved break. We look forward to seeing you soon!" Watch for a full feature on both new restaurants in the Courier & Press after June 6.

Olea Fusion Bistro and the upcoming bar & grill is at 108 2nd St., in Henderson. The new Owensboro address has not been announced.

New Evening farmers market and food truck gathering

The Vanderburgh County 4-H Center is hosting Truck'n Tuesdays beginning every Tuesday evening from 5-8 p.m. through November. It will be an evening farmers' and vendors' market located near the 4-H Activity Center with a gathering of 6-8 food trucks for the first weeks, with more added as the season progresses if crowds grow.

The Vanderburgh County 4-H Center is at 201 E. Boonville New Harmony Road, Darmstadt.

Zoo Brew

Zoo Brew will happen on Saturday, June 8, from 4-8 p.m. at Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden. Enjoy the zoo after hours for wine and craft beer tastings, games, live music, food trucks and more. Tickets are limited. Guests must be 21 to attend. Tickets begin at $50.

The Mesker Park Zoo is at 1545 Mesker Park Drive; 812-435-6143.

Send your food news to Aimee Blume at aimee.blume@courierpress.com. For more Evansville-area restaurant news and discussion, visit Fingers, Fork, Knife and Spoon Evansville, Evansville 411 NEWS development news, and join Tri-State Restaurant Reviews, all on Facebook.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: evansville-food-news-8-bites-of-food-news-for-you-this-week