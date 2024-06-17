Evansville-area food news: 6 bites of food news for you this week

We're bringing you Tri-State restaurant happenings and food news you need to know. Here's the latest.

Art, Wine and Canapes

The Arts Council of Southwestern Indiana will host a wine and canape tasting on Friday, June 21, from 5:30-7 p.m. The rooftop event will be co-hosted by Entwined Wine & Cocktail Bar. Tickets are $50 per person and include four wine tastings, small bites, and a wine glass. Proceeds will benefit the Arts Council.

The Arts Council of Southwestern Indiana is at 212 Main St.; 812-303-3178.

New restaurant entering food hall

Chef Lo on the Go will be a new restaurant concept inside the Main Street Food & Beverage Food Hall, taking the place of the current NOMOD. Chef Cory Wildy is the current chef at NOMOD, but will be rolling the venue into his own concept as of June 14, serving items such as fries, creative burgers, Cajun catfish and other sandwiches.

The Main Street Food & Beverage Food Hall is at 900 Main St.

The new Spankey's Una Cafe is in the Golden Goose building on Haynie's Corner.

Progressive dinner to benefit The Arc of Evansville

Haynie’s Corner will be the site of a progressive dinner to benefit The Arc of Evansville on Thursday, June 20, beginning at 6 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at premium level for $100 with dinner beginning at 6 p.m., or at value level for $50 with dinner beginning at 6:45 p.m. The evening starts at Schymik's Kitchen for appetizers and a main course, continues to Spankey's Una Cafe for dessert, and finally to Mo's House for after-dinner drinks.

A conversation with Arc's executive director and a swag bag are included. For more details on ticket options, call 812-428-4500 ext. 307.

Schymik's Kitchen, where the progressive meal will begin, is at 1112 Parrett St.

Ice Cream Fest

The Old National Events Plaza and SAVOR Evansville will host an Ice Cream Fest on Wednesday, June 26, from 2-9 p.m. Stop for food trucks, activities, vendors and plenty of ice cream.

The Old National Events Plaza is at 715 Locust St.

Safari Supper

Sauced will host a Safari Supper with the JD Sheth Foundation on Sunday, June 23, from 4-8 p.m. Guests will take a safari through Evansville to visit JD Sheth infrastructure projects and learn about the Foundation's global works. Appetizers, dinner and transportation will be provided and there will be a cash bar. For ticket information or to sponsor the event, email info@jesheth.org.

People fill Riverside Drive during the 2023 ShrinersFest on the on the Riverfront in Evansville, Ind., Friday, June 23, 2023.

ShrinersFest

The Evansville ShrinersFest will happen on Friday, June 21 and Saturday, June 22, on Riverside Drive in Downtown Evansville. Stop for lots of food booths, cornhole live entertainment, boxing matches, a car show and much more.

Send your food news to Aimee Blume at aimee.blume@courierpress.com. For more Evansville-area restaurant news and discussion, visit Fingers, Fork, Knife and Spoon Evansville, Evansville 411 NEWS development news, and join Tri-State Restaurant Reviews, all on Facebook.

