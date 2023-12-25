Eva Mendes is willing to share ‘our man’ Ryan Gosling

Eva Mendes hilariously joked that her husband Ryan Gosling was not just her man, but “our man”.

The 49-year-old Hitch actor and mother of two posted a video on her Instagram of Gosling, 43, and music producer Mark Ronson, 48, working together on a holiday version of the hit song “I’m Just Ken” from Greta Gerwig’s summer blockbuster, Barbie.

In the video, Gosling, who stars as Ken in the hit film, can be seen standing beside a piano before beginning to play while the camera pans around the studio, showing the Notebook actor and Ronson clearly at home messing with a sound mixing board. As the pair begin to discuss their latest collaboration, the words “I’m Just Ken / Merry Kristmas Barbie” appear on the screen.

Mendes captioned the video with a shout-out to her partner, writing: “So grateful to @iammarkronson for getting my man to make more music. Dead Man’s Bones is my favorite band ….when I first heard Ryan sing, MY HEART EXPLODED.”

In the post’s comment section, people jokingly took offense to her referring to Gosling as “my man,” with one commenter pleading with the actor, “Eva, I really live [sic] you, but please don’t say my man, please try with our man, we all love him.”

Surprisingly, Mendes actually responded with a hilarious reply, “@rosemontes.o you’re right ! Our Man. It’ll never happen again. Merry Christmas! Lots of love !!”

Although the longtime couple are notoriously private about their relationship, Mendes has been Gosling’s steadfast supporter, cheering him on as he has promoted his role as Ken in Barbie alongside Margot Robbie and the rest of the starstudded cast. Throughout the summer, Mendes reposted praise from the movie’s director Greta Gerwig and even sported her husband’s face on a T-shirt, much to Gosling’s gratitude.

In a July interview at the Los Angeles Barbie world premiere with Access Hollywood, when Gosling was asked how he felt about all of Mendes’ supportive Instagram posts, the actor proceeded to gush about what her support means to him.

“It means everything. It means everything,” the actor told the outlet. In the interview, the Blade Runner 2049 actor sported a necklace that bore a small pendant showing the letter E, representing his love for his partner.

The pair first got together in 2011 after meeting on the set of their movie The Place Beyond the Pines. In a May 2023 interview with GQ, Gosling reminisced on falling in love while filming.

“I wasn’t thinking about kids before I met her, but after I met Eva, I realized that I just didn’t want to have kids without her,” he said. “And there were moments on The Place Beyond the Pines where we were pretending to be a family, and I didn’t really want it to be pretend anymore.”

They welcomed their first child, daughter Esmeralda, in 2014, followed by a second daughter, Amada, in 2016. Although the couple have become more open about their relationship recently, for the most part, they keep their family out of the limelight. Mendes once told a fan on Instagram that she would always keep her personal life private, especially her children.

“As far as Ryan, I’ll only post flash backs of things that are already ‘out there’ (like pics from movies we did or stuff like that),” she replied to the Instagram comment. “My man and my kids are private. That’s important to me so thanks for getting that. Have a beautiful day. Sending so much love!”