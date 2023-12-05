Eva Longoria's Glittery Cutout Gown Was Pulled Straight from the Runway

We can always count on Eva Longoria to bring the shimmer.

The actor last night pulled a look straight from the runway to attend the Critics Choice Association Celebration of Cinema and Television: Honoring Black, Latino, and AAPI Achievements. There, she was recognized for her feature directorial debut Flamin' Hot and awarded the Breakthrough Director Award.

The event took place at Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City, California, and welcomed film personalities from around the world, including Eva's good friend and fellow Latina actor America Ferrera.

For the occasion, Eva brought out one of her favorite silhouettes: the cutout bodycon dress. The Desperate Housewives star chose a skintight long-sleeve orange dress with a subtle sheen from Stella McCartney's Fall/Winter 2023 read-to-wear collection. The piece features two large triangular waist cutouts embellished with silver crystal-encrusted ropes that intertwine in the middle, creating a cinching effect.



Michael Tran - Getty Images

The actor, producer, and director wore the floor-length gown with other sparkly accents, including a bedazzled silver clutch bag, silver-and-diamond chainlink earrings, and silver rings. She continued the sparkly, orange theme with her makeup: glittery orange shadow and a glossy coral lip. The actor's hair was slicked down straight into a side-parted style and she wore a nude manicure.

Michael Tran - Getty Images

The event marked the second time in a week that Eva has showed out on the red carpet. On Thursday night, she made an entrance at the 2023 Women in Film Honors, where she reunited with America on the red carpet. For the evening, Eva dazzled in a golden semi-sheer turtleneck midi dress embellished with tiny clear crystals all over. She styled it simply with silky gold-tone platform sandals and dangly diamond earrings.

You Might Also Like