Eva Longoria glows in a sexy pink swimsuit by the pool: 'This is what Xmas in LA looks like'

Eva Longoria is certainly enjoying the holidays while basking in the Los Angeles sunshine. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

If this is what the holidays are like in Eva Longoria's world, sign us up!

The Desperate Housewives and Grand Hotel star posted a photo of herself on Wednesday wearing a curve-hugging pink swimsuit by the pool, showing off her glowing skin and flawless complexion.

"This is what Xmas in LA looks like," she captioned the photo.

It didn't take long for her fans to load her with praise, admiring her youthful appearance while also sharing their own experiences with Christmas in other parts of the world.

"WOW. If it looks anything like you then Christmas in LA is truly beautiful," a fan wrote, followed by another who joked, "that is NOT what a Nebraska Christmas looks like lol."

"One of the most beautiful women in the world," a commenter added.

“Absolutely perfect color on you,” someone shared, while another wrote that she looked "dreamlike."

It's safe to say that perhaps one of the ways Longoria likes to relax has been to get some good old-fashioned sunshine.

In October, she shared a photo showing herself kicking back on a swing in a blue bikini. "From Mexico, With Love," she captioned the pic.

Before that, she turned heads in yet another blue bikini, where she declared in the caption: "Good Vibes only."

When she's not soaking up the sun, Longoria uses her platform to fight for issues she believes in.

Perhaps the most prevalent has been advocating for more Latino representation in front of and behind the camera, as she recently told Yahoo Entertainment.

"Being Mexican is who I am," Longoria said of her Latina roots. "For me, it exudes in everything that I do every day from how I style my hair, to putting on my lip liner, to putting on my hoops, to what I make for breakfast, how I have my café con leche, how I drive. It seeps into every aspect of my life."

"The problem is when you don't have a person of color within your community, if your neighbors aren't Latino, the only reference you have of us is the news. And that doesn't do a very good job of portraying who we are,” she continued. “And so, representation in TV, in film, in music, in art, it matters because it educates the community about who we are."

