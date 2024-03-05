Kumail Nanjiani joins the cast of 'Only Murders in the Building': What we know about Season 4

Kumail Nanjiani is joining the cast of "Only Murders in the Building."

Variety reported March 4 that the "Eternals" star has been cast in a recurring role for Season Four of the Hulu whodunnit. The official Instagram account for the show shared a screenshot of the Variety story.

Nanjiani is just the latest big name to be added to the "Only Murders in the Building" cast. It's been revealed in recent weeks that Eugene Levy and Eva Longoria will also have recurring roles alongside series regulars Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez in the show, which follows a trio of amateur sleuths as they try to solve murder mysteries in New York City.

Longoria confirmed her casting news Feb. 22 in her Instagram story. "You guys I'm so excited for this," she wrote above a headline about her being cast in the show. She added two smiling emoji.

The news about the “Flamin’ Hot” director — who also appears in the upcoming Apple TV+ series "Land of Women" — joining the “Only Murders in the Building” cast came a little more than a week after reports that former "Saturday Night Live" star Molly Shannon will join the series next season.

Oscar winner Meryl Streep, who guest-starred as aspiring stage star Loretta Durkin in Season Three, will reprise her role in Season Four, according to Variety.

Here’s everything we know about Season Four of “Only Murders in the Building.”

What is 'Only Murders in the Building' about?

“Only Murders in the Building” is a murder-mystery comedy that follows a trio of amateur sleuths — played by Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez — who try to solve murder mysteries that are connected to their exclusive apartment building, the Arconia, located on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. (Yes, the Arconia really exists, sort of.)

As each season’s murder mystery story changes, so do the show’s characters and cast members.

Meryl Streep in Only Murders in the Building ( Patrick Harbron / Hulu)

Who has previously guest-starred on the show?

Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd were both featured as special guest stars in Season Three.

Other big names who have appeared on the show include Amy Ryan, Jane Lynch, Cara Delevingne, Jesse Williams, Tina Fey, Nathan Lane, Michael Rapaport, Ashley Park, Shirley MacLaine, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Andrea Martin, Jackie Hoffman, Jayne Houdyshell, Matthew Broderick and Christine Ko.

Who will be in the Season Four cast of 'Only Murders in the Building'?

Meryl Streep is reprising her role as aspiring stage star Loretta Durkin in Season Four, according to Variety. Loretta was also the love interest of Short's character, theater producer Oliver Putnam.

Molly Shannon also joins the show's cast in Season Four, as does former "Desperate Housewives" star Eva Longoria, Eugene Levy and Kumail Nanjiani.

What happened in Season Three?

Spoiler alert, obviously.

Season Three ended by revealing that the mother-son duo Cliff (Wesley Taylor) and Donna (Linda Emond), who produced Oliver's musical "Death Rattle Dazzle," were responsible for the murder of Paul Rudd's character, Ben Glenroy.

The season finale also revealed that Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch) was shot in the Arconia apartment that Charles (Martin) owns. As she lay dying on the floor, Sazz began scribbling a message in her own blood.

Season Four will presumably find Oliver, Charles and Mabel (Gomez) investigating Sazz's murder.

When will Season Four of the show premiere?

Hulu announced "Only Murders in the Building" was renewed for Season Four on Oct. 3, the same day as Hulu’s release of the Season Three finale.

The streaming service hasn't yet revealed a premiere date for the new season.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com