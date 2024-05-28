‘European feel:’ St. Augustine up for ‘Most Walkable City to Visit’ in the U.S.

The Nation’s Oldest City is in the running for the nation’s “Most Walkable City to Visit!”

USA Today’s 10Best is asking its readers to choose the best among 20 cities “chosen by a panel of travel experts for their walkability — offer lots of things to do, places to eat, and places to stay, all connected by pedestrian-friendly streets.”

St. Augustine is one of three Florida cities up for the honor -- Key West and West Palm Beach are also in the running for “Most Walkable.”

Here’s what 10Best had to say about St. Augustine:

“The pedestrian-friendly streets of St. Augustine have a European feel, with many neighborhoods chock-full of easy-to-reach restaurants, entertainment options, and shops — whether you’re staying uptown or by the beach. Trolleys are a popular mode of transportation for longer distances.”

You can vote once a day in the “Most Walkable” city poll until Monday, June 17 at noon ET. The 10Best cities will be announced on Wednesday, June 26.

To see all the cities in the running and vote, click here.

