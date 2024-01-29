How Europe is following Sadiq Khan’s war on motorists

With the expansion of London’s Ulez scheme and the rolling out of 20mph speed limits across Wales, British drivers could be forgiven for feeling discriminated against. But the war on motorists isn’t limited to UK roads. From Spain to Switzerland, new anti-car measures are being adopted by European governments too, limiting the freedom with which drivers – including holidaymakers – can explore the continent.

Bologna, in northern Italy, is one such destination cracking down on motorists. Earlier this month, a default 30km/h (19mph) speed limit was instituted across the city – a reduction of 20km/h – much to the chagrin of residents. Such was the outcry that within a week Italy’s deputy premier said it was “working on directives” to reverse the restrictions and “find a reasonable balance” for motorists in other cities.

Bologna’s much-contested Città 30 concept was designed to reduce accidents and air pollution. Italian newspaper La Repubblica reports that across the Bologna metropolitan area, 737 deaths were attributed to road traffic accidents between 2010 and 2019.

But for many, the hefty speed reduction is a compromise too far. Motorists in Bologna halted traffic to protest the regulations, taxi drivers threatened to increase their fares and bus drivers warned of disruption to timetables. Supporters of the legislation, however, claim the restrictions will actually improve traffic flow and journey times.

Police measure speed limits in Bologna on the second day of the new scheme - Shutterstock

The situation in Bologna is reminiscent of the recent row in Wales over a new default 20mph speed limit for built-up and residential areas, introduced last year over road safety and environmental concerns.

The measures have proved unpopular, with residents complaining that the limit makes journeys more difficult, and creates problems driving up steep hills. One village has reportedly been cut off from a bus route as a result of the change.

Tourists planning on taking their car to Europe, or hiring one while away, should be conscious of similar rulings emerging across the continent.

In Zurich, for example, a 30km/h limit now applies on more than half of the city’s road, and Switzerland is considering rolling out the scheme across the country.

In Bilbao, northern Spain, development of the port – now a creative hub that’s home to the Guggenheim museum – has led to a marked increase in cars on the road. In response, there is now a 30km/h speed limit across the city.

Reduced speed limits have also been announced recently in Belgium, Denmark and Sweden.

Environmental schemes, similar to Ulez, are also proliferating across the Channel.

In French cities like Bordeaux, Lyon, Paris, Marseilles and Montpellier, visitors are warned they must now have CRITAir – “clean air” – stickers on their windscreen, or face a €135 (£115) fine. Paris, in particular, is now subject to much slower speed limits and has designated “limited traffic zones”, or LTZs, in the city centre.

French police check for CRITAir stickers in Lyon, France - Gamma Photo

By the end of this year, the LTZ will encompass the first arrondissement and parts of the fifth, sixth and seventh arrondissements. From 2026, all arrondissements will be LTZs, meaning only the lowest emission vehicles will be able to drive through the city (with some exceptions for residents and emergency vehicles).

Meanwhile, a “Sustainable Mobility Plan” in Madrid aims to reduce air pollution by 65 per cent and traffic volumes by a quarter. Visitors to the Spanish capital will notice an expanded Metro route and increased pedestrianisation; in the city centre, cars are subject to low-emission zones, similar to those in London. Drivers from overseas with cars that don’t meet the requirements can face fines of between €200 (£170) and €1,800 (£1,540).

London’s Ulez scheme, introduced by Sadiq Khan in 2019 and expanded last year, has served as a blueprint for many European capitals. The scheme now encapsulates most of Greater London, from Havering to Heathrow, with non-compliant cars subject to a daily charge of £12.50. Opposition to Ulez has seen cameras chopped down by vigilante groups and blown up by improvised explosive devices.

Beyond Europe too, cities like Toronto point to London’s example as it attempts to control its outsized traffic problem. Last year, the Canadian city was ranked the third worst in the world for congestion, behind only the UK capital and Dublin. The city plans to reduce speed limits from 50 and 40 km/h to 30 km/h by 2025.

Toronto is the third worst city in the world for congestion - Toronto Star

Drivers on the continent have long known about the need for items like reflective jackets, warning triangles and snow chains. Now, there will be concerns about how long it takes to get around – and the potential for inadvertently driving into a restricted zone. On the other hand, improvements to public transport are beneficial to non-driving visitors, and cleaner air, should such schemes actually provide it, certainly make for a more pleasant trip.

If unhindered driving is a priority, however, there remains a few car-friendly countries. Germany’s Autobahnen remains refreshingly limit-free, although a top speed of 130 km/h (81mph) is recommended and the country’s built-up areas are largely limited to 50km/h (31mph).

Greece, according to the destination expert Heidi Fuller-Love, is similarly laissez-faire. “Laws to limit speeding – even in big cities – are rarely respected or enforced,” she says. For holidaymakers that prefer their trips fast and furious, these might be destinations to consider.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.