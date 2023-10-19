‘Euphoria’ Star Hunter Schafer Bought a Modernist Gem by Architect A. Quincy Jones

It’s no secret that the luxury real estate market is currently sluggish, particularly in Los Angeles, but the right vintage house can still win over the hearts of buyers. Witness this 1950 structure in the affluent Brentwood neighborhood, which sports less than 2,100 square feet of living space but still generated a multimillion-dollar bidding war.

The winning bidder was “Euphoria” actress and prolific model Hunter Schafer , born nearly 50 years after the modernist structure came to life. Schafer paid almost $3.9 million for the 2,100-square-foot house, nearly $200,000 over the property’s last asking price and a hefty $1,847 per square foot.

But it’s not hard to see the attraction. Constructed as part of Brentwood’s novel housing co-op known as the Mutual Housing Association, the home was co-designed by acclaimed modernist architect A. Quincy Jones and his occasional collaborator Whitney R. Smith. Situated on a narrow and semi-remote road high in the Brentwood hills, the property is hidden well out of sight from passersby, down a long and curving driveway far below street level.

Classic midcentury hallmarks about, including exposed concrete blocks and terrazzo-like tile floors.

Over the past few decades, neglect and a series of bad remodels left the Jones-Smith design a pale shell of its former self. Enter HabHouse, a real estate development firm committed to restoring architectural gems; the firm purchased the property last year, paying $2.3 million, and subsequently transformed it into magazine-worthy showstopper complete with midcentury hallmarks such as Douglas fir built-in cabinetry, redwood tongue-and-groove siding and exposed concrete blocks.

The sloped-roof structure is fronted by an attached carport and an adjacent parking space that can accommodate two vehicles. Inside, an entry foyer steps down into a den that features a massive wood-burning brick fireplace as its focal point, and an adjacent living and dining area connects to a galley kitchen outfitted with an eat-in island and vintage-style appliances. Expansive walls of glass open to patios from almost every room, while framing treetop and mountain views.

The open floorplan marries the Douglas fir-clad kitchen with the living and dining rooms.

Sequestered in a wing by itself is a primary suite holding a closet and shower-equipped bath, plus two additional bedrooms that share a bath. Elsewhere in the house is another bath and a laundry room; and outdoors, the fenced backyard hosts a grassy lawn flanked by a sprawling patio ideal for al fresco lounging and dining, with a hot tub notched right into the middle. Per the listing, there’s also plenty of room to add a swimming pool.

