PopSugar

While Zoë Kravitz embraces her inner Catwoman, Alexa Demie is stepping in as Robert Pattinson's unofficial Bat Queen - with an eerie twist. On March 6, Demie attended the Balenciaga fashion show at Paris Fashion Week in an all-black ensemble straight from the brand's FW22 collection, accessorized with a chunky gold choker and matching earrings that beautifully framed every angle of her vampiric makeup. Done in a way that would rival Maddy's "Euphoria" makeup any day, Demie's eyes were layered in a smoky-purple eyeshadow and pastel-blue glitter - a subtle nod to the "Euphoria" title card.