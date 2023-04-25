Amazon just knocked up to 40% off Eufy wireless home security systems — but only till midnight

Eufy is the name to beat in home security systems. (Photo: Amazon)

Still tinkering with an outdated home security system and want to upgrade to technology that broadcasts high-definition video and audio to your smartphone whether you’re in the next room or an ocean away?Today is the day to invest in your own peace of mind. Amazon has slashed prices on wireless home security systems by top-rated brand Eufy, but these deals are one-day-only. Customers are raving about Eufy’s ease of setup, crystal clear surveillance, and excellent customer service. While there are several systems on sale, you definitely don't want to miss these.

Eufy's four-camera set allows you to monitor indoor and outdoor spaces with ease, all from your phone. It not only livestreams footage but lets you store it in the cloud — no membership fees required. The whole package is nearly 40% off today.

“I purchased these cameras for security of our property in KY," said a five-star reviewer. "It notifies me when movement is detected. I have them set to pick up all motion and have picked up deer late at night. The images are crisp, clear and awesome"

eufy security Eufy Security Smart Lock $84 $140 Save $56 Unlock your door for the babysitter without leaving a key under the mat. $84 at Amazon

Eufy's smart lock makes it easy to enter your home, even with your hands full. There are five ways to unlock it, including from a smart watch, and it's easy to install. You can even integrate it into your smart home routines so that when you go to bed at night, it automatically locks the doors.

"Finally a lock that is easy to get online and works perfect!" one reviewer said. "I have struggled with four Wi-Fi locks over the last two months to get them to connect and work consistently and this one’s a winner! Online guide made the process work like a charm! Clear instructions and connected fast. This one’s a winner!"

eufy security Eufy security Solo IndoorCam $29 $43 Save $14 With high-resolution streaming and an onboard AI to help calculate threats, you'll never miss a thing. $29 at Amazon

This bite-sized camera is a great option for keeping an eye on the goings-on in your home. Not only does it stream in 2K resolution versus the standard 1080p that comes with most cameras, but it also integrates easily with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and HomeKit. It boasts advanced night vision that helps keeps things clear even in the darkest of rooms, too.

"We bought two of these to use primarily as baby monitors. The local storage option via SD card works great (no nickel and dime-ing subscriptions!), the picture quality is great, and the crying detection feature works like a charm. The only thing to be aware of, which is more of an apple limitation for iPhone users, is that there isn't a way (at least that I can figure out) of getting the crying detection feature to override your silent mode on your phone. So what I do is set it to do not disturb when I go to bed, and I have this app set to override it. then I just have to remember to take my phone off silent and it will ping my when my kid is crying at night. Great product overall!" said one parent.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

