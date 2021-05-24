Today-only sale: Best Buy slashed the price of this top-rated video doorbell — and no, it's not the Ring

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Eufy? More like "No-Fee": Unlike some other brands we know, when you're done paying for this video doorbell, you're done paying for it. (Photo: Best Buy)

You’ll never regret getting extra security for your home — but you might regret overpaying for it. Smart-home video doorbells can be expensive, plus many have hidden monthly service fees. Wouldn't it be nice to get all the security you need without any ongoing sneaky costs?

Enter the Eufy Security Wired 2K Video Doorbell. Not only does it not saddle you with any after-purchase fees its actual purchase fee is now just $140 at Best Buy. That's $30 off its usual price, a 25 percent savings and the lowest price on the internet right now! But you'll want to act fast and secure (heh) this low price now, because this incredible sale expires at the end of the day — it's a BB 'Deal of the Day.'

Sharp and clear picture

Originally priced at $170, the Eufy Security Wired 2K Video Doorbell offers 2K resolution and HDR (High Dynamic Range). Translation: A glance at your screen of choice (phone, laptop, tablet) will tell you exactly what's happening on your doorstep.

Shoppers are impressed; some say it's even better than comparable products from the heavyweights in the video-doorbell game. "Excellent video quality," raved a delighted five-star reviewer. "Much better than the Ring and Google Nest doorbells..."

Another five-star Best Buy reviewer added, "...Picture quality is amazingly crisp, audio quality is good for one of these units, the night vision works well..." That last compliment is, of course, all-important: Who wants a home-surveillance device that goes to sleep when you do?

Keep an eye on any prowlers, proselytizers and plain old pains in the neck that dare to darken your doorstep. (Photo: Best Buy)

Free cloud video storage

Most video doorbells (we’re looking at you Ring, Arlo and Google Nest) don’t allow you to record on the device itself, instead forcing to store footage in the cloud...which ends up being an additional cost. But the Eufy features 4GB of on-board storage, so you can record and store absolutely free.

And shoppers love that the Eufy Security Wired 2K Video Doorbell can work even during an internet outage. "...Video is stored locally on the doorbell and not the cloud. Another huge benefit of this, is that even if your internet goes out, the doorbell still works," shared a satisfied Best Buy shopper. "It still detects motion and it still records video. Your internet can be out for days and you can feel at ease knowing that once it comes back you'll be able to access any motion events during that time. This is completely unlike that other doorbell (Ring), where if you don't have internet, it can't upload anything to the cloud, and therefore you lose any and all motion events and recordings during that time..."

Sophisticated motion detection

Ultimately, the value of any electronic doorbell is how well it enables communication. Well, the Eufy hits it out of the park there, too. Its two-way speaker system allows you to talk to visitors, or scare off intruders via the Eufy app even if you’re out grabbing lunch. Even if you're grabbing said lunch in another state! Also, its sophisticated algorithm ensures you’ll only get a notification when it detects the presence of a human (instead of alerting you to every time a stray dog or cat comes to your doorstep).

"...The motion detection is really good," continued the satisfied shopper. "It's not too sensitive and that helps stop needless recordings. And with the average number of motion events most people probably get at their front doors you won't have to worry about running out of storage for quite some time..."

At $140 (was $170), the Eufy Security Wired 2K Video Doorbell also comes with a free wireless electronic bell chime, complete with volume control and eight fun ringtones.

"...The included wireless chime is another great feature that allows us to place the chime anywhere in the house to make sure we can hear it," added a savvy shopper. "The chime also allows volume level control to turn down or off at any time if we prefer not to be bothered..."

