Eufy's ‘clean freak approved’ robot vac is nearly $100 off at Amazon

Set your parameters with 13 feet of included boundary tape and this guy will take care of the rest. (Photo: Amazon)

If you’re tired of dragging a heavy appliance around the house just to enjoy clean floors, it’s time to end the madness. A great robot vacuum doesn’t just do the heavy lifting for you, it does the thinking for you, too.

The Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30 is smart, silent and incredibly efficient. And right now at Amazon, it’s also 38 percent off, saving you $89. Grab it for $150 (was $240).

The robovac uses Eufy’s patented BoostIQ technology to navigate itself around your house, from hardwood floors to rugs and beyond with a smooth transition. It never loses suction, but if it senses stronger suction is needed it will immediately step up its sucking power to get the job done — whether it’s food spills or grime embedded into rug fibers.

$150 $239 at Amazon

Dust? Dirt? All are no match for the eufy by Anker. (Photo: Amazon)

In fact, you might be (un)pleasantly surprised at what the Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30 will lift up. “I keep a clean house, but I was shocked how much debris, hair and dust this little guy sucked up from my floors,” wrote one shopper, who called the vac “euphorically awesome.”

“Clean freak approved! Considering I vacuum almost daily, I was astonished at how much dog fur, hair, dust and crumbs it collected,” a shopper noted, adding “it easily slides under my sofa, under the kitchen island, tables, etc.”

Indeed, the Eufy is super slim, so it’s a ninja when it comes to getting into every crevice and corner—and it has an infrared sensor for identifying obstacles. That said, you can control the cleaning area if you prefer with adhesive boundary strips included. You can even program it to clean while you’re out making a supermarket run.

You can control the vac with a remote, too. (Photo: Amazon)

You won’t even have to worry about the Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30 taking a tumble while you’re out—it has a drop-sensing feature to avoid falls. Yep, this one has all the bells and whistles, including an anti-scratch tempered glass top that can take a beating.

Story continues

Did we mention this deal also includes a remote control with 2 AAA batteries, an AC power adapter, a cleaning tool, an extra set of high-performance filters, four side brushes, five cable ties, a welcome guide and a 12-month warranty? It comes with a charging base, too, of course. “Eufy finds its way home, charges for about five hours, and then it’s off to the races again,” as one customer put it.

Don’t let this deal sail on by. Save $89 on this lean, mean cleaning machine.

$150 $239 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

