Etsy Predicts These Design Trends Will Be Everywhere in 2024

Jenifer McNeil Baker

As the year ends, so do some of the biggest trends we've seen in 2023 (looking at you, Barbiecore and hot pink everything). At the forefront of makers and artisans, Etsy's latest trend report for 2024 showcases a move toward elevating life's most simple pleasures, with an emphasis on romance and self-care. Discover what Etsy says will be big in 2024 for all things home design, including a bright new color of the year and the impact of bathrooms on our living spaces.

Etsy's 2024 Color of the Year

Jumping on the COTY bandwagon, Etsy's choice for 2024 is a bold shift from the calming blues many other brands have selected for next year: Berry. A deep mixture of rich reds and blues, berry colors complement Etsy's romance trend perfectly without the hot pink aesthetic we saw earlier in the year. In fact, according to Etsy, searches for hot pink decor have trended downward by 58 percent in the last three months, leaving space for richer-hued berry items like sheets, ceramics, and artwork to rise to the top.

Home Trends

Alongside Etsy's Color of the Year announcement, the site predicts these three trends will define home design for 2024.

Denim Decor

Yes, denim, as in the denim you typically wear as pants. Evoking the '70s era, denim is making the jump from closet to living spaces. Etsy reports that it has over 16,000 listings for denim home decor. This includes custom wall art, denim upholstered furniture, and upcycled denim area rugs.

Impactful Artwork

Say it isn't so! Etsy is predicting that gallery walls are officially out, noting that shoppers are looking to "embrace more creative and unexpected art displays." The company cites a 16 percent decrease in searches for gallery wall items, while searches for large framed art pieces (up by 25 percent and mini prints (searches have doubled) have increased. Etsy says pairing artwork with white space, leaning it against a wall instead of hanging it, or thinking outside the box with bold patterned wallpaper or tapestries is here to stay for 2024.

Statement Bathrooms

Renovating your bathroom is a popular home project, and this year, Etsy predicts that consumers will put more of a focus on bathrooms to make them a focal point of the home. Searches for products like bathroom art (up by 21 percent), standout vanity lights (up by 13 percent), unique wall hooks (searches have doubled), statement wall mirrors (up by 30 percent), and stone sinks (up by 16 percent) are all trending upwards as homeowners look to "romanticize their self-care rituals" as well as showcase some personality in this oft-overlooked room.

