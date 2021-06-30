Weighing your options on kitchen scales? No need — Amazon’s No. 1 bestseller is on sale for $9

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Weigh to go: The Etekcity is Amazon's bestselling kitchen scale. (Photo: Amazon)

If you're considering a kitchen scale — essential to a well-stocked kitchen — we’ve found a winner.

The Etekcity Food Kitchen Scale has a ridiculous following — over 62,000 Amazon reviewers gave it a perfect rating — and it’s on sale right now for just $9 (down from $14).

A good kitchen scale is more accurate than a measuring cup, and that’s crucial for tricky recipes like chocolate soufflé. There are even serious coffee drinkers who measure their grounds by weight. Just sayin’.

Kitchen scales are ideal for portion control — weighing your food can help keep calories in check. They also instantly convert measurements (from ounces to grams, say), great for when you’re trying out a recipe from another country.

Grab one of the best kitchen helpers around for just 9 bucks. (Photo: Amazon)

The Etekcity Food Kitchen Scale is compact and thin, so it easily tucks into a drawer or cabinet. And the size is right — small enough that it won’t overpower a countertop if you choose to leave it out but large enough to fit a dinner plate.

It measures in pounds, ounces, grams, milliliters, and fluid ounces. The stainless steel surface looks cool and easily wipes clean. Simply press the ‘tare’ button to deduct the weight of any bowl or plate you choose to use. And the auto-off function means you don’t have to press a button using fingers covered in breadcrumbs.

Says one five-star reviewer: “The large platform on this scale makes it much more useful than most kitchen scales. I can use my largest mixing bowl on it and still read the display. I keep it handy so it’s easy to use and it lets me avoid measuring cups that would need to be washed. I enjoy baking my own bread and this scale allows me to measure flour super accurately in grams. The scale has a range up to about 10 pounds so it can be used with heavy glass or ceramic bowls. I use it almost every day and it has worked flawlessly for 11 months on the original batteries.”

Other folks have been using it with a popular weight-loss app. "I have been...plugging the info into MyFitnessPal," says a fan. "Before I got this scale, clearly my protein/fat/carb proportions were way off which explains why I wasn't seeing a change in my figure or mood. After using this consistently with the fitness app, I have finally figured out I was eating less than half the protein I needed. Now I feel better mentally and emotionally, and I've been able to get leaner much faster. It seems silly that just a scale would be this helpful, but I really recommend THIS one. It's was the missing piece to my "Fitness and Health Puzzle". It's accurate (tested many times because I trust NOTHING), and super easy to use."

