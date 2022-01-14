This stylish scale has over 88,000 5-star reviews on Amazon — and it's just $16, today only
We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
We know, we know: Pandemic life has had you cooped up indoors for months, with all-too-many hours spent on the couch and all-too-easy access to the fridge. Or maybe you went too hard over the holidays. Either way, it's time to get busy with a fitness regimen, and there no better way to know where you stand, and to keep you encouraged, than having your own personal scale. As it happens, we found the perfect one.
According to more than 88,000 five-star reviews, the Etekcity digital body bathroom scale is a winner that provides trustworthy results. Plus, at just $16, it’s so affordable. How affordable? Well, this time last year this Etekcity model was going for $26...and the price is likely to go back up as millions of people re-commit to fitness this winter. So, you don't want to sleep on this deal.
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And even those without Prime get free shipping on orders of $25 or more).
Made of sturdy tempered glass with four high-precision sensors for accurate results, this scale will help you keep track of your weight for years to come. The Etekcity provides measurements in both pounds and kilograms, and the auto-calibrated platform is super easy to set up.
What makes the Etekcity different? Its accuracy. Trying to shift your weight or trick the system? The scale will know — and it will give you the same number, regardless if you think leaning on your left leg makes you feel thinner.
“Oh damn you, sleek scale,” one lovestruck reviewer wrote. “I needed a new scale and your price was right. But when I unwrapped you, I fell in love with your sleek and modern design. Then it happened. I stepped on you and you wouldn't lie like my other scale. I tested to make sure what you were telling me was accurate. Yes. Sigh. I still love you, but now you have me focused on getting those darn numbers down.”
“Love this scale,” another shopper shared. “Just take it out of the box, put it on the floor, step on it, get off it and you are set! Works great and is easy to read. Judging by the doctor's scale, I would say this is quite accurate. Looks very nice. The glass takes away the "black box on the floor" look and blends in with everything.”
However, if you’re looking for a scale that does just a bit more, Etekcity has released a new version of its bestselling glass model —and this one connects to an app.
While the Etekcity Smart Digital Bathroom Scale doesn’t have the sleek look of its glass predecesor, it syncs up to your fitness apps, including Google Fit, Apple Health, Fitbit and more. The best part? It provides so much more information than just your weight — it informs you of your entire body composition, including your muscle and bone mass, water content and more. It’s also currently on sale, so you can get it at the same price as the original bathroom scale.
“This scale is great for tracking key stats such as weight, BMI, and even body fat in different areas like subcutaneous and visceral (around organs),” one shopper shared. “App records and keeps historical measurements so you can see progress toward goals over time. You can set up multiple users by creating separate log-ins in the app. My husband and I both use it and think it's great!”
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
