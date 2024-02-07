The essentials list: Prima ballerina Tiler Peck shares her wellness essentials

Content is created by CNN Underscored’s team of editors who work independently from the CNN newsroom. When you buy through links on our site, CNN and its syndication partners may earn a commission. Learn more

Brett Ferdock/CNN Underscored

In the rarified world of prima ballerinas, Tiler Peck ranks among the elite, having become a full-time New York City Ballet (NYCB) company member at just 16 years old and a principal dancer at 20. Since then, she has gone on to choreograph and direct, not to mention perform leading roles in, shows such as “The Nutcracker,” “Swan Lake” and “The Sleeping Beauty.”

Most recently, Peck self-curated a traveling program that took her around the country and overseas. “My touring show, ‘Turn It Out With Tiler Peck & Friends,’ was born out of the pandemic,” she tells CNN Underscored. “Two of the pieces in the program were choreographed during the lockdown, a time when my #turnitoutwithtiler [Instagram] live classes connected me to so many individuals across the world. It was an incredibly challenging time for everyone, and it feels wonderful to know that the art I created during the darkness of the pandemic can now be seen in a show. The show is a love letter to my art form and an homage to live performance. Dancing in front of an audience is my greatest joy and a privilege I will never take for granted.”

Earlier this month, Peck premiered her first choreographed commission for the NYCB. “It is a tremendous honor to choreograph for my home company, and I am not taking the responsibility lightly,” Peck says. “Being a principal dancer with NYCB is a tough job, but to be in the front of the room for six hours and then have a rehearsal for a piece as a dancer right after is a whole new level of challenging!”

While her skyrocketing career can leave her feeling spread thin — and with aches and pains most nights — Peck never takes it for granted. “I think the best part of being a prima ballerina is getting to do what I love as a job,” she says. “I just love to dance, and the fact that I get to dance at Lincoln Center in New York City is a dream come true. I still pinch myself.”

Ahead, Peck shares seven of her wellness essentials with CNN Underscored.

Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay





Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay - Amazon

This calcium bentonite clay mask from Amazon has more than 21,000 5-star ratings — and Peck is also a fan. “At night, I mix it with apple cider vinegar and wrap whatever body part is swollen post-show and sleep with it overnight,” she shares. “It’s truly a lifesaver.”



$15 at Amazon

Dr Teal's Wellness Therapy Mint & Rosemary Pure Epsom Bath Salt





Target

After long days on the stage, Peck goes straight into recovery mode when she gets home. Her secret weapon? “I take Epsom salt baths to recover after a show,” she says. Long known to relieve aching muscles, pure Epsom salt also energizes your skin’s appearance and helps you to de-stress.



$6 at Target

Aerin Rose Lip Conditioner





Sephora

“This is a must-have that I carry around in my purse every day,” Peck says. “It’s the perfect mix of conditioning and [a] little glow.” The gloss adds natural color and a bit of shine to your lips while also hydrating and nourishing.



$40 at Sephora

Só Dança Tiler Peck Water Bottle





Só Dança

Staying hydrated is a key part of Peck’s regimen, so it’s no wonder she created her own water bottle. “It collapses and can travel easily with me anywhere," she says. The mint green bottle has an accordion-style design, allowing it to go from compact to full size in seconds — and it also has a handy carabiner for attaching to your tote.



$13 at Só Dança

Neutrogena Cleansing Face Wipes





Amazon

Part of Peck’s job is donning a full face of makeup nightly, and Neutrogena’s wipes are her go-to afterward. “This is how I take my stage makeup off post-show,” she says. Made from 100% plant-based cloth, these wipes dissolve dirt, oil and sunscreen while being super gentle on the skin. They're compostable too!



$10 at Amazon

$10 at Target

York Dark Chocolate Peppermint Patties





Target

Even prima ballerinas need a sweet treat every now and again. “I am obsessed with York Peppermint Patties and always want a few at night after dinner,” Peck says.



$10 at Target

Só Dança Tiler Peck Boyfriend Sweatshirt





Só Dança

“The sweatshirt is beyond cozy,” Peck says of her ultra-soft and oversized Só Dança Turn It Out gear. “It’s what I wear over my leotards to class every day and around the theater.”



$40 at Só Dança

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed price at the time of publication.

